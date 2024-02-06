All sections
December 14, 2017

Family's 'A Christmas Story' house may become Lego set

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A central New York family is campaigning for their carefully crafted recreation of the house from "A Christmas Story" to become an official Lego set. WSTM-TV in Syracuse reported Jason Middaugh's small family project to recreate the house from the classic holiday film turned into a six-month undertaking. Middaugh said he and his family, who live in Marcellus, scoured the internet to find the 2,000 pieces needed to construct the home...

Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A central New York family is campaigning for their carefully crafted recreation of the house from "A Christmas Story" to become an official Lego set.

WSTM-TV in Syracuse reported Jason Middaugh's small family project to recreate the house from the classic holiday film turned into a six-month undertaking. Middaugh said he and his family, who live in Marcellus, scoured the internet to find the 2,000 pieces needed to construct the home.

The Middaugh family included the character Ralphie in a bunny suit, a shipping container with a "fragile" sign and the notorious leg lamp.

Lego reviews set proposals when 10,000 people support a project on their special site. The Middaugh family's "A Christmas Story" set has received nearly 9,000 endorsements.

Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com

Pertinent address:

Marcellus, N.Y.

