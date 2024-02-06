Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Astoria, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Good news for fans of "The Goonies:" the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.

"We have a few interested parties right now," said realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property. "It seems to be everybody's intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access."

The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean has been listed with an asking price of $1.7 million on Zillow, where it's described as "fully loaded with history, nostalgia and iconic level of fame."

Since the movie hit theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the home in northwestern Oregon's historic port of Astoria. The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film's release date, and welcomes thousands of people for the event.

Owner Sandi Preston was known to have been largely welcoming to visitors. But she lived in the house full time, and the constant crowds were a strain that prompted her at times to close it to foot traffic.

After the film's 30th anniversary drew about 1,500 daily visitors in 2015, Preston posted "no trespassing" signs prohibiting tourists from walking up to the property. She reopened it to the public this past August.