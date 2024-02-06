Long before he went to work on the river wall, painting historic scenes and famous Missourians on the long concrete canvas that protects downtown Cape Girardeau, Beth Wilson recognized the talent of Craig Thomas.

She was doing caricature drawings of patrons at Six Flags Over Mid-America when the Southeast Missouri student showed up for a job interview. Thomas also was looking to sketch out caricatures, but shifted gears when he discovered air-brushing T-shirts was a tad more lucrative.

He had experience in air-brushing, with partial thanks to Harold "Butch" Meyer, who turned Thomas loose on appliances, ones Meyer used to teach refrigerator/air conditioning repair at Cape Girardeau Vocational School. It was a trade, a direction Thomas' father encouraged for his son, who was dyslexic with attention deficit disorder, to pursue.

Thomas had taken pictures of some of his refrigerator artistry, which he brought to the interview along with paintings.

"I got to see his portfolio," Beth said. "I got to be there for his interview. That was pretty impressive with me."

Cape Girardeau artist Craig Thomas sketches thumbnail drafts while working on a project Dec. 19 at his home in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Must have been. Thomas got the job, something he worked for two summers in the early 1980s.

"She was my boss," Thomas said. "Still is, I guess."

Translation: They've been married for 30 years.

Beth eventually followed Thomas' path to Southeast, obtained a teaching degree in art education and has been part of the quirky odyssey ride that accompanies a professional artist, which Thomas has been since he graduated from Southeast with an art degree and a minor in technical theater in 1985.

Beth taught art at Cape Central High School for 15 years before doing the same at Scott City High School.

Craig Thomas' degrees reflected his versatility, which he used in creating backdrops and props, as well as technical support at Southeast, and at a scene shop in Kansas City after graduation.

Since returning to Cape Girardeau in 1987, Thomas has become an integral member of the art community, serving on the river-wall committee since the 1990s and as president and a current chairman of the Visual Arts Cooperative. He cultivates the talents of others, conducting workshops and weekly figure-drawing sessions at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri since the mid-1990s.

His works can be found throughout the area, many in plain view to residents and tourists alike. He's done several panels, painted stones and other work on the Missouri River Tales on the river wall, where his name is among eight painted among its credits for the designers and painters.

He most recently added the portrait of Gen. Seth McKee to the Missouri Wall of Fame, one of several he's done.

His large murals can be found inside businesses, such as C.P. McGinty, First Missouri Bank and Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, and the outside of businesses -- such as the Pie Safe in Pocahontas.

The walls of their own home serve as a gallery to many of the local artists who have touched their lives and speak about the local art community.

"It's inspiring to see other people's work. It's motivating," Thomas said.

It extends a warmth in a humble setting.

"We're wealthy in art," Thomas said with a laugh.

It's apparent he enjoys to dip his brush in humor as he paints his way through life. He jokes about his first mural, a masterpiece on a wall in his high-school art classroom, in the basement of Jackson High School's "Old A" building, razed this year amid some sentiment to restore the structure.

"That's why there was such a demand to keep the place around," Thomas said, not attempting to keep a straight face.

His services have been in demand around the state, on display in Rolla, St. Louis and beyond. He said he's helped with about a half-dozen murals in or around Chicago, where he's painted a parking garage in vibrant colors, and his work can be found in Cincinnati.

"When you're doing that large stuff, you're changing the environment," Thomas said. "That's very interesting, I think."