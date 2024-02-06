Fall brings new shows, chance of bigger TV tabs

LOS ANGELES -- Intrigued by a drama set behind the scenes of a morning TV show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the cast? How about a supernatural series topped by Lin-Manuel Miranda or a comedy with Paul Rudd as a man overshadowed by his clone, or the chance to see Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker as a real-life gangster circa 1960?

Chose them all, and here's the potential monthly tab for that modest slice of the expanding pie that is TV in general and the fall 2019 season in particular: about $40. To be fair, that would provide access to other programs, new or returning, from Apple TV Plus ("The Morning Show"), HBO ("His Dark Materials"), Netflix ("Living with Yourself") and Epix ("Godfather of Harlem").

But the small screen is demanding a bigger bite of viewers' entertainment budget, and there's no end in sight as streamers Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus arrive this fall, squalling for attention with star-laden and high-concept programs while existing services crank out more shows to keep customers. Netflix, estimated to spend up to an astounding $15 billion this year on programming, will field some 30 contenders between now and November.

To aid your media battle plan, here's a selection of new shows coming your way, along with notable series returns. The services range from free over-the-air commercial and public TV networks (after $25 or so for a basic digital antenna) to the more-indulgent cable and streaming choices.

Broadcast: