Fall brings new shows, chance of bigger TV tabs

LOS ANGELES -- Intrigued by a drama set behind the scenes of a morning TV show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the cast? How about a supernatural series topped by Lin-Manuel Miranda or a comedy with Paul Rudd as a man overshadowed by his clone, or the chance to see Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker as a real-life gangster circa 1960?
Chose them all, and here's the potential monthly tab for that modest slice of the expanding pie that is TV in general and the fall 2019 season in particular: about $40. To be fair, that would provide access to other programs, new or returning, from Apple TV Plus ("The Morning Show"), HBO ("His Dark Materials"), Netflix ("Living with Yourself") and Epix ("Godfather of Harlem").
But the small screen is demanding a bigger bite of viewers' entertainment budget, and there's no end in sight as streamers Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus arrive this fall, squalling for attention with star-laden and high-concept programs while existing services crank out more shows to keep customers. Netflix, estimated to spend up to an astounding $15 billion this year on programming, will field some 30 contenders between now and November.
To aid your media battle plan, here's a selection of new shows coming your way, along with notable series returns. The services range from free over-the-air commercial and public TV networks (after $25 or so for a basic digital antenna) to the more-indulgent cable and streaming choices.
Broadcast:
- "mixed-ish," ABC, Sept. 24. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross' character in "black-ish,"is a preteen fish-out-of-water in this prequel about growing up as the mixed-ethnicity child of hippies and a transplant to suburbia. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter are her parents.
- "Evil," CBS, Sept. 26. A crime drama from "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight" creators Robert and Michelle King, with the roots of criminality sharing center stage with proving whodunnit. Mike Colter plays a priest in training, Katja Herbers a pragmatic detective.
- "Batwoman," CW, Oct. 6. Ruby Rose plays the title character, a Caped Crusader on new ground: She is openly lesbian, a rarity for a TV superhero. Batwoman is put to the test in a crime-wracked Gotham City, with her dad (Dougray Scott) maybe on her side.
- "Bless the Harts," Fox, Sept. 29. Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz are the voice cast for this animated comedy about a Southern family that's financially challenged but with a wealth of friends and good humor.
- "Bluff City Law," NBC, Sept. 23. Jimmy Smits builds on his legal resume ("L.A. Law") with the role of Elijah Strait, head of a famed Memphis, Tennessee, law firm that fights for social justice. Caitlin McGee co-stars as Strait's estranged daughter and reluctant partner.
- "Country Music," PBS, Sept. 15-18 and Sept. 22-25. Ken Burns' new opus, an eight-part, 16-hour history that starts with the earliest recordings of country music and follows its evolution through its famed artists, including Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.