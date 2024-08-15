All sections
EntertainmentOctober 10, 2024

Explore spooky legends and tarot readings at the Glenn House

Experience haunted tours and tarot readings at the Glenn House from Oct. 11-13. Discover eerie legends and enjoy spine-chilling activities at this historic venue. Don't miss this ghostly weekend!

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

The Glenn House is set to host a spooktacular weekend from Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13. This event, to take place between 6 to 9 p.m. each night, offers attendees an opportunity to explore the haunted halls of the historic Glenn House and engage in a variety of activities designed to both thrill and chill visitors.

There will be haunted tours of the Glenn House to explore the haunted halls featured on the “Ghost Hunters” show. Each tour will hold no more than 15 guests at a time.

The Glenn House and its reputation for paranormal occurrences provide a great place for those interested in the supernatural. Visitors will hear eerie stories and legends about the spirits believed to inhabit the house stated the event’s Facebook page.

There will be local experts to conduct tarot readings, offering participants a glimpse into their future. After or while waiting for a tour, guests can gather together for s'mores, more ghost stories and music. On Friday night, Joy Brooker will be performing spooky music around the firepit to kick off the weekend.

Tickets are $20 and can be bought the day of at the Glenn House or by donating $20 to the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau through this link: https://app.autobooks.co/pay/historical-association-of-greater?fbclid=IwY2xjawFziMdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHe_wtGFwsq2lB_ZFpUn_ONRRvmHbFOR4UW_ZUXeOyz17zYgPA49Wb4PO9Q_aem_YyiafuqxB4e2m3nUc_yl1A.

Drinks and snacks are included with the ticket price, and all proceeds go straight back to the Glenn House.

For more information, visit the Glenn House Facebook page.

