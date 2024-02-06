Erin Moran, Joanie Cunningham in 'Happy Days,' dies at 56

She was 56, and the cause of death has not been determined. Moran had endured struggles in recent years.

In 1974, Moran was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s.

She later would appear with Scott Baio in the "Happy Days" spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."