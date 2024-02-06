Erin Moran, Joanie Cunningham in 'Happy Days,' dies at 56

NEW YORK -- Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died.
Police in Harrison County, Indiana, said she had been found unresponsive Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.
She was 56, and the cause of death has not been determined. Moran had endured struggles in recent years.
In 1974, Moran was cast in "Happy Days" as Joanie, the kid sister to Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham in the sitcom set in the 1950s.
She later would appear with Scott Baio in the "Happy Days" spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."
