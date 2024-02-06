All sections
January 25, 2017

Erin Andrews treated for cervical cancer during NFL season

LOS ANGELES -- Erin Andrews said she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season. The 38-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host told Sports Illustrated's MMQB she underwent surgery Oct. 11 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles...

Associated Press
Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews

LOS ANGELES -- Erin Andrews said she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season.

The 38-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host told Sports Illustrated's MMQB she underwent surgery Oct. 11 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Before she was wheeled into the operating room, Andrews said she told her oncologist: "I'm not watching any football games at home. This is (Fox's) Super Bowl year, and I'm not missing the Super Bowl."

She was back on the sidelines five days later. She said her doctor didn't recommend a return to work so soon.

Andrews said she underwent a second procedure Nov. 1 and was told radiation and chemotherapy would not be needed.

Andrews settled last year with two hotel companies that were found partially to blame for the stalker, who got a hotel room next to hers and posted nude video of her on the internet.

"After the trial everyone kept telling me, 'You're so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'" Andrews said. "Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. 'Hey, I have cancer, but damn it, I am strong, and I can do this.'"

Entertainment
