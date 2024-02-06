Erin Andrews treated for cervical cancer during NFL season

She was back on the sidelines five days later. She said her doctor didn't recommend a return to work so soon.

Andrews said she underwent a second procedure Nov. 1 and was told radiation and chemotherapy would not be needed.

Andrews settled last year with two hotel companies that were found partially to blame for the stalker, who got a hotel room next to hers and posted nude video of her on the internet.

"After the trial everyone kept telling me, 'You're so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'" Andrews said. "Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. 'Hey, I have cancer, but damn it, I am strong, and I can do this.'"