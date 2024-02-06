Get ready for River City Players Community Theater’s season finale “Erica and Me.” Organizers described the show as “a comedy with lots of twists and turns and misunderstandings.” Matthew Antill is portraying Simon, the young man wanting that promotion at work; Charlie Foster is portraying the boss; and Claudette Hency is the wife of the boss. Then add in four women that are totally confused — Krista Antill, Donna St. Sauver, Chrissie Roché, Katie Palisch and a guest appearance by Joy Brooker — and you have one hour of belly laughs.

This production is being directed by Debbie Barnhouse and assisted directed by Brenda Johnson.