Envy and the Hollywood actors' strike

A little over three weeks ago, my wife and I saw actor Sean Astin speak at Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.

Astin comes from Hollywood royalty as the son of the late actress Patty Duke.

He has some impressive credits of his own, starring as the lead in the 1993 movie, "Rudy", and as Samwise Gamgee in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy films.

While at Chautauqua, Astin was participating in Zoom sessions with fellow unionized actors in what we now know was an unsuccessful attempt to avoid a strike over several issues.

The most serious bones of contention involve residual payments from streaming services such as Netflix and what union leaders say is the coming threat of artificial intelligence to their future livelihoods.

The fear is as AI becomes more sophisticated, human actors could become unnecessary in movie and TV productions.

At first hearing, when I listened to Astin speak about this, his rhetoric produced in me a pretty sizeable yawn.

A few actors in "Hollyweird", as it is sometimes derisively called, earn significantly more for a single film than I'll make in my entire life.

I've had trouble, in other words, summoning much outrage.

As is the case in virtually all serious discussions of labor-management issues, context is required.

Seven deadly sins

Of the seven so-called "deadlies", which are not explicitly detailed by a list in the Bible but may be inferred in the pages of Scripture, envy is coming to mind for me.

Why should I be concerned with the well-being of fantastically-paid celebrities?

My wife used to work in local television as a reporter.

A few employees at her TV stations made big salaries -- anchorpeople and certain folks in management.

Most, however, were paid relatively modestly and my wife fell in that group.

CNN reported a data point derived from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics germane to this discussion.

The average hourly pay for actors in Hollywood last year, BLS reported, was $27.73.

In Southeast Missouri, some would consider the amount a healthy wage but in Los Angeles, with a cost of living considerably higher than in this part of the world, the money only goes so far.