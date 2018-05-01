All sections
January 5, 2018

Entertainment briefs 1/5/18

Associated Press

STRATFORD, Ontario -- Mementos from Justin Bieber's formative years as an aspiring singer will go on display next month at a museum in his Canadian hometown of Stratford, Ontario.

"Steps to Stardom" opens at the Stratford Perth Museum on Feb. 18. The title is a reference to the young singer's busking shows on the steps outside the local Avon Theatre.

The exhibit was put together by the museum's curators in cooperation with Bieber's grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale, who gave them access to an extensive trove of items from the 23-year-old's childhood and career.

Among the pieces set for display are Bieber's Grammy Award, microphones, a hockey bag and personal letters including one from Michelle Obama.

Seeing Bieber's childhood stomping grounds has been a highlight for many visitors to the small city for years.

PASADENA, Texas -- Country singer Mickey Gilley is recovering from a fractured ankle and shoulder suffered when an SUV he was riding in wrecked in East Texas.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the 81-year-old Gilley says he's "pretty good" but "having a hard time walking" because of a medical boot on his left leg.

Gilley was headed from his home just outside Houston in Pasadena to his music theater in Branson, Missouri, on Wednesday when the SUV driven by his son collided with another vehicle in Corrigan, about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Gilley says it rolled three times.

He says he has no plans to retire and will be back on the road soon.

Gilley and the Pasadena club carrying his name gained fame with the 1980 movie "Urban Cowboy."

-- Associated Press

