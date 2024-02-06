Emmy nominations topped by 'Succession,' 'Squid Game' also scores

LOS ANGELES -- "Succession" received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in "Squid Game," the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honor.

Netflix's "Squid Game," a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September's Emmy Awards. HBO's "Succession" captured the best drama trophy and six other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he appreciated that "Squid Game" was chosen as the "first milestone" for a Hollywood and U.S. change of attitude.

"Instead of just exporting the content around the world, it is now shifting to become a participant in the global content realm to facilitate exchanges of cultures around the world," he told The Associated Press through a translator.

"Ted Lasso" was the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive best comedy trophy, as academy voters proved undeterred by its sophomore season turn to the emotional dark side.

Lee Jung-jae, background center, in a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." Jung-jae was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. Netflix via AP

Other top nominees included the tropical resort-set anthology dramedy "The White Lotus," which also received 20 nominations; the comedies "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building" with 17 bids each, and teenage dysfunction drama "Euphoria." Its star, Zendaya, was crowned best actress in 2020 and is nominated again.

Departing series that might have expected salutes were instead snubbed, including the beloved family drama "This Is Us," which received one bid, for original music and lyrics. An equally beloved family comedy, "black-ish," earned costume and hairstyling nominations. "Ozark," which wrapped its run last season, fared better, with 13 bids including best drama series.

The final season for "Insecure" earned a lead comedy actress bid for its creator-star Issa Rae, while the return of "Atlanta" brought its creator and lead Donald Glover a shot at a best actor trophy to bookend his 2017 award.

The crowd-pleasing and acclaimed "Abbott Elementary" made a splashy debut in its first year, earning seven nominations including a best comedy nod and a lead acting bid for its creator, Quinta Brunson. The recognition for the ABC show was a rare bright spot for broadcast networks, which were otherwise shut out of the comedy and drama series races.

The other nominees for best comedy series are "Barry"; "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; "Hacks"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Only Murders in the Building"; "Ted Lasso"; and "What We Do in the Shadows."

Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." Ser Baffo ~ ABC via AP

Best drama series nominees include "Better Call Saul"; "Euphoria"; "Severance"; "Stranger Things"; and "Yellowjackets."

The modern vampire comedy "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Yellowjackets," a combined thriller and coming-of-age saga that's created major buzz, showed that Emmy voters have both a sense of humor and adventure. Controversy apparently left them unfazed: "Dave Chappelle: The Closer," which drew criticism for its transgender mockery, picked up a pre-recorded variety special nomination.

"Only Murders in the Building," a cheery crime romp headed by the charmingly unlikely trio of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, earned best comedy actor bids for its veteran stars but left Gomez off the acting list.

Netflix's global sensation "Squid Game" followed in the footsteps of 2020 Oscar darling "Parasite," also made in South Korea. But "Pachinko," a sweeping and much-lauded South Korean family drama failed to garner any Emmy nods.