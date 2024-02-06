Emerging writers receive Whiting grants

NEW YORK -- Poet Tyree Daye will finally have some time to really write, and not think too much about money.

"I can take the summer off and pay down some debts," Daye, from Youngsville, North Carolina, said Wednesday night after accepting his $50,000 Whiting Award, given annually by the Whiting Foundation to 10 emerging artists.

Established in 1985, the Whitings have been given to such future literary stars as Tony Kushner, Colson Whitehead and Lydia Davis. This year's recipients are a mix of poets, playwrights and prose writers, some not yet published, some with a handful of works out. Winners besides Daye include poets Vanessa Angelica Villarreal, Kayleb Rae Candrilli and nonfiction writers Terese Marie Mailhot and Nadia Owusu. Others honored were fiction writers Nafissa Thompson-Spires and Merritt Tierce and playwrights Lauren Yee and Michael R. Jackson, who said the Whiting would help him focus on the production of "A Strange Loop," premiering in May at Playwrights Horizons in Times Square.

"It will also help me with rent and other little details," Jackson said.