All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 22, 2019

Emerging writers receive Whiting grants

NEW YORK -- Poet Tyree Daye will finally have some time to really write, and not think too much about money. "I can take the summer off and pay down some debts," Daye, from Youngsville, North Carolina, said Wednesday night after accepting his $50,000 Whiting Award, given annually by the Whiting Foundation to 10 emerging artists...

By HILLEL ITALIE ~ Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Poet Tyree Daye will finally have some time to really write, and not think too much about money.

"I can take the summer off and pay down some debts," Daye, from Youngsville, North Carolina, said Wednesday night after accepting his $50,000 Whiting Award, given annually by the Whiting Foundation to 10 emerging artists.

Established in 1985, the Whitings have been given to such future literary stars as Tony Kushner, Colson Whitehead and Lydia Davis. This year's recipients are a mix of poets, playwrights and prose writers, some not yet published, some with a handful of works out. Winners besides Daye include poets Vanessa Angelica Villarreal, Kayleb Rae Candrilli and nonfiction writers Terese Marie Mailhot and Nadia Owusu. Others honored were fiction writers Nafissa Thompson-Spires and Merritt Tierce and playwrights Lauren Yee and Michael R. Jackson, who said the Whiting would help him focus on the production of "A Strange Loop," premiering in May at Playwrights Horizons in Times Square.

"It will also help me with rent and other little details," Jackson said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday night's ceremony was held at the New-York Historical Society in Manhattan, with hundreds of writers, editors and other members of the publishing community. The keynote speaker was 2009 Whiting winner Adam Johnson, who later told The Associated Press he had been out mountain climbing and, when he reached the top, had enough of a signal on his phone to receive an email notifying him of his prize. At the time, he was working on what became the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Orphan Master's Son." He and his wife were raising three small children.

"The Whiting helped me teach less and write more," he said. "It helped me make connections and allowed me to finish the book."

Program guides included excerpts of the winners' work, and an introduction by a member of the class of 1989, "The Liars' Club" memoirist Mary Karr.

At the time she learned of the award, she was a working mother under such duress she often "woke up from screaming." The Whiting was so unexpected that she initially hung up on the foundation, convinced it was a practical joke. When she got a second call, the same "patrician voice" was on the line.

"Send up a hurrah for the young writers facing the same blessing I faced," she wrote. "They look young, but, I swear, each has come a far piece."

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Pri...
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
EntertainmentJan. 15
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
EntertainmentJan. 15
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy