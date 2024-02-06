Ellen DeGeneres ends daytime show with plea for compassion

LOS ANGELES -- Ellen DeGeneres brought her nearly two-decade daytime talk show to an end Thursday with a celebrity lovefest and a forceful assertion of her achievement as a gay woman daring to be herself.

DeGeneres and guests Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink shared memories and affection as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" concluded its Emmy-winning, 3,200-plus episode run that began in September 2003.

"Twenty years ago, when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought that this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show, but because I was different," DeGeneres said of the pushback from TV stations.

When the syndicated show went on the air, she was prevented from saying the word "gay" or even the pronoun "we," DeGeneres said, since the latter would imply she had a partner. She didn't specify who imposed the ban.

"Sure couldn't say wife, and that's because it wasn't legal for gay people to get married -- and now I say 'wife' all the time," DeGeneres added, with a touch of defiance, as actor Portia de Rossi watched from the studio audience. They wed in 2008.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the final "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. Michael Rozman ~ Warner Bros. via AP

The host, who became known for encouraging her audience to join her in impromptu dances, shared some last moves with her sidekick and DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, to the tune "Best of My Love."

The dancer-choreographer saluted DeGeneres as someone who inspires others because she has "the courage to step out and be your authentic self."