Easter festivities to be held over weekend

Easter-egg hunt set at Osage Centre

The Parks and Recreation Department's annual Easter-egg hunt at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Participants must provide their own basket. Ages 2 and 3 at 9 a.m.; ages 4 and 5 at 9:30 a.m.; and ages 6 and 7 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/Parks/Special-Events.aspx or call (573) 339-6340.

Safari egg hunt at the zoo planned

Celebrate Easter at the Safari Park. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Easter Bunny will be at the zoo, and Easter-egg hunts and races will be ongoing. Zoo admission of $7 per person (ages 2 to adult). Easter-egg hunts at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. will have three age groups per hunt time: 2 and younger, 3 to 5 years old and 6 to 8 years old. Races will be held between egg hunts. Bring a camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Door prizes and more. This event will be rain or shine. For more information, visit lazylsafari.com/safariegghunt.html or call (573) 243-7862.

Doggie Easter-egg hunt to be at Dogtown

The second-annual Doggie Easter-egg hunt will benefit the SEMO Food Bank from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dogtown in Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau. Admission is $5 per dog or five non-perishable human food donations per dog. Dogs must be on a leash (non-retractable), and vaccinations must be up to date. Elaine Rohde Photography will be on hand for candid photography opportunities. In case of inclement weather, the event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 22. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1290734841004828 or call (573) 335-4076.

Easter celebration at Bollinger Mill

Celebrate the Resurrection with Burfordville Baptist Church at its "He Is Alive Party." Food, games, bouncy house and scavenger hunt, fellowship and fun. From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bollinger Mill, 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville. For more information, call (816) 517-2575.