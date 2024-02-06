Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

BOSTON -- A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents, including the singer-songwriter's musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics, has sold at auction for a total of $495,000.

Boston-based R.R. Auction said Friday the collection privately held by the late American blues artist Tony Glover, a longtime Dylan friend and confidante, was sold as individual lots Thursday, with a majority of the key pieces going to a bidder whose identity was not made public.

The collection included transcripts of Glover's 1971 interviews with Dylan and letters the pair exchanged. The interviews reveal Dylan had anti-Semitism on his mind when he changed his name from Robert Zimmerman, and that he wrote "Lay Lady Lay" for Barbra Streisand.

Dylan, 79, was close with Glover, who died last year. The two men broke into music in the same Minneapolis coffeehouse scene. Glover's widow, Cynthia Nadler, put the documents up for auction online.