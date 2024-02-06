All sections
July 31, 2017

'Dunkirk' conquers 'Emoji,' 'Atomic Blonde' at box office

July 31, 2017

By Lindsey Bahr ~ Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- "The Emoji Movie" survived negative reviews but couldn't conquer "Dunkirk," which had enough fight left to conquer the box office for a second weekend in a row.

Down only 44 percent from its first weekend, director Christopher Nolan's World War II film earned $28.1 million to take first place, according to studio estimates Sunday. "Dunkirk" has grossed $102.8 million domestically to date.

Sony Pictures Animation's "The Emoji Movie" finished second with $25.7 million. The film featuring the voices of T.J. Miller and Anna Faris as anthropomorphized emojis got pummeled by critics, but audiences still turned out.

"It's great when the critics and audiences are in sync, but in the end, it comes down to: Has the film reached the intended audience?" said Adrian Smith, Sony's president of domestic distribution. "Seeing these results, it clearly has."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

1. "Dunkirk," $28.1 million ($45.6 million international).

2. "The Emoji Movie," $25.7 million.

3. "Girls Trip," $20.1 million ($2 million international).

4. "Atomic Blonde," $18.6 million ($3 million international).

5. "Spider-Man: Homecoming: $13.5 million ($19.7 million international).

6. "War for the Planet of the Apes," $10.4 million ($20.5 million international).

7. "Despicable Me 3," $7.7 million ($36.1 million international).

8. "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," $6.8 million ($13.7 million international).

9. "Baby Driver," $4.1 million ($8.4 million international).

10. "Wonder Woman," $3.5 million.

