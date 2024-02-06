All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EntertainmentMay 22, 2017
Drake breaks Adele's record at Billboard Music Awards
LAS VEGAS -- Hello, Drake surpassed Adele's record at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, picking up 13 awards. Adele set a record at the show in 2012 with 12 wins. The rapper, who walked into the show Sunday with 22 nominations, won top artist, top male artist and top Billboard 200 album ("Views"), among others, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas...
By MESFIN FEKADU ~ Associated Press
Drake accepts the top artist award at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Drake accepts the top artist award at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS -- Hello, Drake surpassed Adele's record at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, picking up 13 awards.

Adele set a record at the show in 2012 with 12 wins. The rapper, who walked into the show Sunday with 22 nominations, won top artist, top male artist and top Billboard 200 album ("Views"), among others, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"I got my whole family up here," said Drake, who stood onstage with nearly two dozen people, including his father, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Drake was presented the top artist award by Prince Jackson, the late Michael Jackson's eldest son. Drake beat Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, twenty one pilots, Shawn Mendes and the Chainsmokers for the top prize.

Of those nominees, only Drake and the Chainsmokers attended the Billboard Awards.

But other big names showed up, though.

Cher, who received the Icon award, sang her dance anthem "Believe" in a glittery number that included pasties and blonde hair with pink tips. She later changed wigs -- this time in a huge, curly black 'do -- and wore a black sheer bodysuit and leather jacket for "If I Could Turn Back Time." Her performance earned the most audience participation of the night.

"I wanted to do what I do since I was 4 years old, and I've been doing it for 53 years," said Cher, who turned 71 on Saturday. "And I can do a five-minute plank. Just saying."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I think luck has so much to do with my success with a little bit of something thrown in," she added.

Korean boy band BTS, who won top social artist, earned one of the night's loudest ovations.

Another highlight was Celine Dion. In a Met Gala-ready white gown, she belted out "My Heart Will Go On," the Oscar-winning song from "Titanic." The film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

John Legend and Florida Georgia Line also had a shining moment when they sang a duet version of the country duo's soft hit, "H.O.L.Y."

Dan Reynolds of the rock band Imagine Dragons led a moment of silence for Chris Cornell, who died Thursday. He called the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer "a true innovator," "a musical architect," "a prolific songwriting" and "a legendary performer" -- as a large photo of Cornell singing with his eyes closed was displayed behind him.

"We send our respects as well as our love to Chris' family at this time," Reynolds said.

Miley Cyrus sang her new single, "Malibu," delivering a sound and muted style that marked a departure from the hits that made her a pop star years ago. She was teary eyed at the end of the performance.

"And for the first time in years with pants on," Noah Cyrus, standing next to father Billy Ray Cyrus, introduced her older sister, who was wearing white shorts and a cowboy hat.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy