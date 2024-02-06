All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
October 27, 2017

'Dracula' production plays into horror season

The classic story of Dracula is horrifying, bloody, gruesome and dark, and the adaptation set to open Halloween night at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau plays right into it, director Kenneth Stilson said. "It's based very much on the novel," said Stilson, a professor in Southeast Missouri State University's Conservatory of Theater and Dance...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Alex Burke and Corie Williams undergo rehearsals for "Dracula" at Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Alex Burke and Corie Williams undergo rehearsals for "Dracula" at Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 5.Micaela Griffin ~ Southeast Arrow

The classic story of Dracula is horrifying, bloody, gruesome and dark, and the adaptation set to open Halloween night at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau plays right into it, director Kenneth Stilson said.

"It's based very much on the novel," said Stilson, a professor in Southeast Missouri State University's Conservatory of Theater and Dance.

Stilson said it's a dark story of scientist and doctor Abram Van Helsing, whose former student, Thomas Seward (played by Cameron Smith), works in a sanatorium in the shadow of the forbidding Carfax Abbey. Van Helsing's student summons him when a new resident moves into the castle -- a resident who turns out to be none other than Vlad Dracula.

Van Helsing isn't just a scientist and doctor, however, describing the character as a take on Indiana Jones -- not a stuffy scientist fellow, but a man of action, Stilson said.

He just so happens to deal in the occult as well.

Production crew members with Southeast Missouri State University River Campus build the elaborate set Wednesday that will be used for the show "Dracula" in the Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Production crew members with Southeast Missouri State University River Campus build the elaborate set Wednesday that will be used for the show "Dracula" in the Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

"It's really just a wonderful adaptation," Stilson said. "It moves right along, and is very much in the style of the horror movies of the 1940s and 1950s, very much in keeping with Bram Stoker's novel in terms of characters and events."

Stilson said the novel itself is "pretty complex," but this adaptation leaves behind much of the exposition "and gets it down to a really lean production, which is good."

The running time is about 2 hours and 20 minutes, with intermission, he said.

Stilson said the show is set in the 1890s, like the novel, and the story centers on the sanatorium and surrounding area.

"Van Helsing has a real understanding of this world of vampires, and he's the one who initiates the plan to attack and kill Dracula," Stilson said.

"It's really cool," he added. "I get to direct a horror movie."

Stilson said while there is some comedy to the show, as with any true horror story, this is not a silly or campy show.

"There's also lots of blood and guts, lots of fighting, all the things you would expect in a horror story, there's lots of it in this," he said. "It's the perfect show to open on Halloween night."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stilson said there's no foul language in the show, but because the violence and special effects, he'd call it about a PG-13 rating.

"We're hoping people will really get into the spirit of the thing, come in costume, be ready to scream and laugh, which is what this story is," Stilson said. "We're having a great time."

The script calls for several technical elements -- over 50 special effects, Stilson said.

He said the story is strong and the actors are talented, and he wouldn't call the technical elements challenges. But the cast and crew are dealing with smoke and fire, trapdoors, stage violence and other considerations.

The stage combat was choreographed by Bart Williams, who also served as a dialect coach. Williams is an instructor in Southeast's Conservatory and specializes in stage combat.

Count Dracula is portrayed by Ryan Adolph, a non-traditional student who brings depth to the role, Stilson said.

Adolph is from South Africa, "so he has this very exotic quality to him already, so it's really cool to see him as Dracula," Stilson said.

"He's surrounded by a bunch of really talented actors," Stilson said. "I'm excited for people to see."

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 and 2 p.m. Nov. 5.

Tickets are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the River Campus Box Office at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy