LOS ANGELES -- Andre "Dr. Dre" Young and Jimmy Iovine want a new high-tech building bearing their names at the University of Southern California to become a place where young creatives can understand marrying the concepts of art, technology and business.

The music business partners along with USC's head school officials unveiled the Iovine and Young Hall on the campus during a dedication ceremony Wednesday afternoon. The school's marching band commemorated the moment by playing its fight song, "Fight On," while confetti exploded into the air after the ribbon cutting.

"What this school does is as much as what it doesn't do," said Iovine, a music industry entrepreneur who is known as the co-founder of Interscope Records.

"What it doesn't do is cut off that potential in your freshman year and silos you into something," Iovine continued. "To silo an undergraduate is a mistake, as far as I'm concerned."

Dr. Dre is best known as a producer, rapper and co-owner of Death Row Records. He later started his own record label, Aftermath Entertainment.

The building was named after Iovine and Dr. Dre who donated a combined $70 million in 2013 to create the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Innovation. The academy provides a special four-year program for undergraduates whose interests span several fields from marketing, computer science, visual design and other arts.

Iovine believes all of those fields can coincide with each other in the building, which USC president Carol L. Folt called "futuristic."

The hall will provide a learning space featuring 3D printers, electronic labs, a podcast studio, an alumni incubator space, and a motion capture and audio studio.