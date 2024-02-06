All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EntertainmentMay 6, 2022
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame
Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor. The honorees -- voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals -- "each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock 'n' roll," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday...
By MARK KENNEDY ~ Associated Press
Dolly Parton performs in concert July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Dolly Parton performs in concert July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Wade Payne ~ Invision/AP, file

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

The honorees -- voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals -- "each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock 'n' roll," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.

Parton had previously gone on social media to "respectfully bow out" of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not "earned that right." The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide whether Parton was elected. Parton later said she would accept an induction.

In its citation, the hall called Parton "a living legend and a paragon of female empowerment," adding, "Her crossover success broadened the audience for country music and expanded the horizons for countless artists who followed."

Parton took to social media after the announcement to say she was "honored and humbled," thanking the voters, saying she will work hard "to live up to the honor" and adding: "Of course I will accept it gracefully."

Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 29. Richie has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 29. Richie has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Amy Harris ~ Invision/AP, File

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Parton, Richie, Simon and Duran Duran were selected on their first go-round. Simon was a first-time nominee this year more than 25 years after becoming eligible. Eminem becomes the 10th hip-hop act to be inducted, making the cut on his first ballot.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Richie, a former member of The Commodores whose illustrious solo career includes pop classics such as "Endless Love," "All Night Long" and "Hello," said being elected to the hall "is an incredible honor." He thanked voters and fans on Instagram and said: "Congratulations to all of my fellow 2022 inductees!"

The hall also announced Wednesday that Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are getting the award for musical excellence and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be honored with the Early Influence Award.

Other artists and groups that failed this year for induction in the performer category are A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton is most associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed songs with a rock feel. Artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

Eminem performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California. The rapper has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Eminem performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California. The rapper has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.Ted S. Warren ~ Associated Press, file

The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy