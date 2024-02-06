Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

The honorees -- voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals -- "each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock 'n' roll," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.

Parton had previously gone on social media to "respectfully bow out" of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not "earned that right." The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide whether Parton was elected. Parton later said she would accept an induction.

In its citation, the hall called Parton "a living legend and a paragon of female empowerment," adding, "Her crossover success broadened the audience for country music and expanded the horizons for countless artists who followed."

Parton took to social media after the announcement to say she was "honored and humbled," thanking the voters, saying she will work hard "to live up to the honor" and adding: "Of course I will accept it gracefully."

Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 29. Richie has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Amy Harris ~ Invision/AP, File

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Parton, Richie, Simon and Duran Duran were selected on their first go-round. Simon was a first-time nominee this year more than 25 years after becoming eligible. Eminem becomes the 10th hip-hop act to be inducted, making the cut on his first ballot.