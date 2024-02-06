“ We're really trying to turn that up into the most fun version that it can possibly be in our world. And I think it's fun to be teleported. I think it's really fun to walk through a portal and feel like you're in a heightened version of the 70s,” Nicolai said.

Nicolai said while this play is very well known to the theater audience they are having their own fun with the elements they have changed while also honoring the script as well as they can.

“It's an iconic production that you hear about from a very young age. The New York Times called it the funniest farce ever written. And so when you're in theater, it's something that you hear about very early on as a sort of as a sort of guiding light for what comedy,” he said.

Throughout the play, while there is poking fun at the theater culture and community Nicolai said there is a message in the play about humanity and perseverance. There are moments when the characters should probably stop but they keep going he said, even when things are falling apart you just keep going because that is what these performers do.

Nicolai said there are many things from the production that are his favorite but watching the design elements come together is a blast for him as well as seeing the performers really get into the play.

“I think they're having a fantastic time. They are trusting each other. They're constantly pitching new ideas, we're still, finding new moments and new things to laugh at every night. And I would say, for me my favorite part is probably just the performers really playing and discovering things,” he said.

'Noises Off' will be performed Sept. 26-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 28-29 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org. Currently, enrolled Southeast students can get a $5 ticket by visiting one of the three university box offices with their student ID.

“We rarely get to do productions like this anymore. It's so rare to have an opportunity to get hundreds of strangers in a room together and just get to escape and laugh for a couple of hours. I think it's a really special thing, not just for our school but for the community, for the region, and it's a thing that I don't treat lightly, because I think there is, especially in election season, there might be some, tension and emotions are high and this is a real opportunity to just step out of the real world and escape for a bit,” Nicolai said about the Noises Off production.