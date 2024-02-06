Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Applying to be one of the first workers at Walt Disney World, high school graduate George Kalogridis made a split-second decision that set the course for his life: he picked a room where prospective hotel workers were being hired.

Chuck Milam got a tip about a job opening from a transplanted Disney executive whose new house he was landscaping. Earliene Anderson jumped at the chance to take a job at the new Disney theme park in Florida, having fallen in love with the beauty of Disneyland in California during a trip two years earlier.

At the time, the three were among the 6,000 employees who opened the Magic Kingdom at Disney World to the public for the first time Oct. 1, 1971. Now, they are among two dozen from that first day still employed at the theme park resort as it celebrates its 50th anniversary Friday.

Over those decades, Disney World added three more theme parks, two dozen additional hotels and grew to have a workforce of 77,000 employees as it helped Orlando become the most visited place in the U.S. before the pandemic.

What never changed was the original employees' devotion to the pixie dust, the dream machine created by Walt Disney and his Imagineers.

George Kalogridis, president of segment development and enrichment for Disney Parks, stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World on Aug. 30 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kalogridis was one of 6,000 employees that was working at the theme park on opening day in 1971. John Raoux ~ Associated Press

"Disney has been my love, and it still is," Anderson said recently before starting her shift in merchandising at a Magic Kingdom hotel. "I love Disney."

The employees who make up the 50-year club say the theme park resort has allowed them to grow their careers and try on new hats. Kalogridis worked his way up to be president of Walt Disney World and Disneyland in California. Milam went from a warehouse worker to a buyer of spare parts for rides and shows.

Forrest Bahruth joined the workforce at Disney World in January 1971 as a show director, responsible for staging and choreographing parades and shows. He was also given the opportunity to help open other Disney theme parks around the world over the past five decades.

"There are people all over the world who get up to go work. They're unhappy about it. They don't really like their jobs," Bahruth said. "As you can tell from us, there's an enthusiasm. We are privileged to be at a place where we love what we do."

There was no guarantee Disney World was going to be a success 50 years ago. Walt Disney, the pioneering animator and entrepreneur whose name graces the Florida resort, had died in 1966, just a year after announcing plans for "the East Coast Disneyland." The company had quietly acquired 27,000 acres of scrub land outside Orlando for around $5 million via secret land purchases using fake names and shell companies.