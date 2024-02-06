Disney Plus blames past hacks for user accounts sold online

Disney said Disney Plus account passwords being sold in underground hacking forums are coming from previous breaches at other companies, predating last week's launch of its streaming service.

The company reiterated Wednesday it found no evidence of a security breach and account problems are limited to "a very small percentage of users" of Disney Plus.

Disney and other traditional media companies are trying to capture the subscription revenue now going to Netflix and other streaming giants. Helped by promotions, including a free year for some Verizon customers, Disney Plus attracted 10 million subscribers on its first day.

The news site ZDNet found stolen account usernames and passwords selling for $3 on underground hacking forums. Disney's streaming service costs $7 a month or $70 a year.

Despite warnings by security experts, users often reuse passwords at multiple services, meaning a breach at one opens the door for a hacker to gain access to the others.

Users can easily avoid this by using strong passwords unique for each service, said Troy Hunt, an Australian security researcher whose Have I Been Pwned? website alerts people when their identity information is stolen.