'Despicable Me 3' and 'Baby Driver' win, 'The House' doesn't

LOS ANGELES -- The Minions still are a box office force, and original stories are scoring big, but not the R-rated comedy -- even with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler behind it.

Studio estimates Sunday said Universal Pictures and Illumination's "Despicable Me 3" earned $75.4 million over the weekend, while the former Saturday Night Live stars' gambling comedy "The House" burned down.

Featuring the voices of Steve Carell and Trey Parker, "Despicable Me 3" topped the holiday weekend charts from 4,529 theaters in North America. While it's a far cry from "Minions'" $115 million launch in 2015, Nick Carpou, president of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures, said $75 million is a number he'll celebrate.

Edgar Wright's original heist movie "Baby Driver" coasted to $30 million in its first five days in theaters, with $21 million from the three-day weekend, to take second place. Sony Pictures released the R-rated pic that stars Jamie Foxx, Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm and Kevin Spacey and cost a reported $34 million to produce.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore:

This image shows, from left, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler and Jason Mantzoukas in a scene from "The House." (Glen Wilson/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP, File)

1. "Despicable Me 3," $75.4 million ($95.6 million international).

2. "Baby Driver," $21 million ($6.8 million international).