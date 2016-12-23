Denzel Washington finally can breathe easy about 'Fences'

LOS ANGELES -- Denzel Washington is feeling pretty good at the moment. It's mid-December in Los Angeles, Washington is a few weeks shy of his 62nd birthday, and the Screen Actors Guild has just recognized his adaptation of the August Wilson play "Fences" for its ensemble cast. He's also finally getting feedback from audiences as the film trickles out to theaters before opening wide on Christmas Day.

The ease around it is relatively new. He knew he had the goods, of course. "Fences," Wilson's 1983 play about an African-American family in 1950s Pittsburgh, already had won the Pulitzer Prize, Tony Awards for the original Broadway cast and another batch of Tonys for Washington and Viola Davis in their 2010 revival. But it also would be the first big-screen adaptation of a Wilson play and only Washington's third time behind the camera.

"Going into the film, that's when there was pressure. It was like, 'That all worked; everything worked. Don't mess it up!'" Washington said. "My concern was first, August Wilson and second, my actors. And the Screen Actors Guild said, 'We recognize that.' So I was happy. I've kind of relaxed a little bit. And there's nothing you can do about it anyway. The movie belongs to the people now."

The few critiques that have been lobbed at the film about Troy Maxson (Washington), his wife, Rose (Davis), and their family have zeroed in on that old idea that when you bring a play to the big screen, the director should "open it up" and disguise its essential play-ness. Washington hates that as criticism of his adaptation, and he gets especially animated about it.

"I did it this way on purpose because August Wilson is first, not, 'Hey! Denzel!'" Washington said, edging out of his seat. "I can do all that. I can do ALL that. That whole big speech he made? I could have been pushing in on me. I could have done that. That's easy!"

This image shows Washington, center, and Stephen McKinley Henderson, right, in a scene from "Fences." David Lee ~ Paramount Pictures via AP

Washington's choices to represent Wilson's material were more subtle and informed by the story and what he calls the music of the rapid-fire dialogue. In some instances, he takes it beyond the backyard where the play is set. But all those suggestions, he said, were right there in the screenplay -- which Wilson wrote the bulk of before he died in 2005.

"Could we use the bar? Let's see him doing garbage. Let's have the passage of time from when he tells her that one piece of news to whenever," Washington said. "A movie is like a home with all the different rooms. But if you overdo each room too much, it's not pleasant."