Delaware school sorry for serving Roseanne anthem rendition

SEAFORD, Del. — “The Star-Spangled Banner” isn’t an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition surprised spectators at one Delaware volleyball game.
The News Journal of Wilmington reported the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Seaford High School’s Sept. 24 game against Milford High.
A letter from superintendent David Perrington stated pregame proceedings will be improved to spike future occurrences and the lapse is being investigated. Officials didn’t immediately explain how Barr’s infamous version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, was set.
The letter stated the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the U.S. and its armed forces. It stated the district will play the district-approved version in the future.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
