'Dear Evan Hansen' filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

NEW YORK -- Millions of people will get a chance to get to know the shy teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell.

The actor and singer is intimately intertwined with Evan, originating the role in 2015 and eventually leading the stage musical "Dear Evan Hansen" to its world debut in Washington, D.C. He soon took Evan off-Broadway, then to Broadway and Grammy triumphs. He is now unveiling the character on film, a final pairing.

"I really was very grateful and very privileged to have the opportunity to get back in and say one final goodbye," Platt said. "I've grown to love him and care for him so much because he's obviously changed kind of everything about my life."

Under Stephen Chbosky's direction, the movie is not a filmed version of the stage musical but a full cinematic rethinking, with new musical numbers and the development of a minor character in the musical into a full and complex young woman.

"I think the best movie musicals that I love use the film as an opportunity to improve upon and elaborate on certain elements of the musical that are left unfinished or that still have room for improvement," Platt said.

This mage shows Amy Adams, left, and Danny Pino in a scene from "Dear Evan Hansen." Universal Pictures via AP

Alongside Platt is a whole new cast -- Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan and Danny Pino. Steven Levenson adapted the script from his original stage version. Platt is the only actor to make the leap from stage to screen, angering some in the theater community.

"Dear Evan Hansen" centers on the awkward Evan who inadvertently becomes a social media sensation, with disastrous consequences. A lie about being the best friend of a dead classmate earns him popularity and a girlfriend, but the falsehood is ultimately corrupting.

It captures the strains between children and their parents, as well as exploring suicide, alienation and peer pressure. It's central paradox -- why do people feel so alone in a world that's so connected? -- is a timely message as the nation grapples with COVID-19 isolation.

"We've all been through this horrible ordeal. It has left scars on our societies and on our psyches. And I think that 'Dear Evan Hansen' is part of the solution to help us heal and help us find some hope that we desperately not only need, but quite frankly, deserve," Chbosky said.