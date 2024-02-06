DC unveils exhibits as 'Hamilton' arrives

WASHINGTON -- The blockbuster musical "Hamilton" is finally coming to the nation's capital, and the city is preparing in ways only Washington can.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's genre-bending historical musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton started a three-month run Tuesday at the Kennedy Center.

Hamilton didn't actually spend much of his life or professional career in Washington. The U.S. capital was in Philadelphia when he served as the nation's first treasury secretary, and the federal government didn't move to Washington until 1800, four years before his death.

However, the myriad museums of modern Washington have been preparing specialized exhibits designed to appeal to tourists and locals who can't get the tunes out of their heads.

"D.C. seems like the sort of town that's tailor-made for this sort of wonky, nerding out over a former secretary of the Treasury," said Daniel Piazza, chief curator of stamp collections at the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum.