Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King

LOS ANGELES -- The Daytime Emmys turned into a love letter to Alex Trebek, honoring the beloved "Jeopardy!" host and the show seven months after his death.

Trebek won as game show host and "Jeopardy!" earned game show honors Friday night.

ABC's "General Hospital" claimed four trophies, including best drama. Maurice Benard took lead actor honors for the third time as Sonny Corinthos.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of CBS' "The Bold and the Beautiful" won as lead actress, adding to her trophy from two years ago for her role as Steffy Forrester.

It was a family affair, with the children of Trebek and Larry King accepting on their late fathers' behalf.

In this video image, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for "Jeopardy!" during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday. NATAS ~ Daytime Emmys via AP

Trebek's son, Matt, and daughter, Emily, stood behind the host's podium on the quiz show's set. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November at age 80.

"For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of 'Jeopardy!', to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk and the challenge -- people had to think," Trebek's son said. "He loved every bit of it."

Emily added, "He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved, and we know that he not once took it for granted."

It was Trebek's third straight victory and sixth overall in the category. He was nominated a record 32 times during his career.

Executive producer Mike Richards dedicated the best game show trophy to Trebek, who hosted for 37 years.