'Days of Our Lives' wins 5 daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES -- NBC's "Days of Our Lives" topped the Daytime Emmy Awards, capturing five trophies, including best drama series and lead actor honors for veteran performer James Reynolds.

Reynolds, who began playing Abe Carver on the drama in 1981, is the third African-American to win in the category, with more than 30 years separating him from Darnell Williams' 1985 victory for "All My Children." Al Freeman Jr. was the groundbreaker, winning for "One Life to Live" in 1979.

In the scene Reynolds submitted for awards consideration, his character confronts an off-duty law enforcement officer who shot Carver's son, wrongly believing he was armed, according to the Gold Derby awards website. "Days of Our Lives" also claimed trophies for its writing and directing teams and supporting actor Greg Vaughan at Sunday's ceremony.

ABC's "Good Morning America" won its second consecutive trophy for best morning program, amid rocky times for two other shows nominated in the category. Sexual misconduct allegations led to the 2017 exits of Matt Lauer from NBC's "Today" and Charlie Rose from "CBS This Morning."