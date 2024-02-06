All sections
May 1, 2018

'Days of Our Lives' wins 5 daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES -- NBC's "Days of Our Lives" topped the Daytime Emmy Awards, capturing five trophies, including best drama series and lead actor honors for veteran performer James Reynolds. Reynolds, who began playing Abe Carver on the drama in 1981, is the third African-American to win in the category, with more than 30 years separating him from Darnell Williams' 1985 victory for "All My Children." Al Freeman Jr. was the groundbreaker, winning for "One Life to Live" in 1979...

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- NBC's "Days of Our Lives" topped the Daytime Emmy Awards, capturing five trophies, including best drama series and lead actor honors for veteran performer James Reynolds.

Reynolds, who began playing Abe Carver on the drama in 1981, is the third African-American to win in the category, with more than 30 years separating him from Darnell Williams' 1985 victory for "All My Children." Al Freeman Jr. was the groundbreaker, winning for "One Life to Live" in 1979.

In the scene Reynolds submitted for awards consideration, his character confronts an off-duty law enforcement officer who shot Carver's son, wrongly believing he was armed, according to the Gold Derby awards website. "Days of Our Lives" also claimed trophies for its writing and directing teams and supporting actor Greg Vaughan at Sunday's ceremony.

ABC's "Good Morning America" won its second consecutive trophy for best morning program, amid rocky times for two other shows nominated in the category. Sexual misconduct allegations led to the 2017 exits of Matt Lauer from NBC's "Today" and Charlie Rose from "CBS This Morning."

"The Talk" was honored as best entertainment talk show, with the award for best entertainment talk host shared by "The Real" co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

"The Dr. Oz Show" received the award for informative talk show, with Steve Harvey named best informative talk show host for "Steve."

ABC's "General Hospital" and CBS' "The Young and the Restless" each won two awards, including best actress Eileen Davidson and supporting actress Camryn Grimes for "Y&R."

Other winners at the 45th Daytime Emmy ceremony hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood included:

  • "Entertainment Tonight," entertainment news program.
  • Lili Estefan, daytime talent in a Spanish-language program, "El Gordo y la Flaca."
  • "Destinos," entertainment program in Spanish.
  • Wayne Brady, game show host for "Let's Make a Deal."
  • Lidia Bastianich, culinary host for PBS' "Lidia's Kitchen."
  • "The Price is Right," game show.
Entertainment
