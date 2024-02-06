All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 30, 2020

Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

LONDON -- Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died. He was 85. Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday...

By JILL LAWLESS ~ Associated Press
Actor Dave Prowse, who was the man in the black Darth Vader suit in the first "Star Wars" film, signs autographs at Star Wars Celebration IV, marking the 30th anniversary of the release of the first film in the "Star Wars saga," on May 26, 2007, in Los Angeles.
Actor Dave Prowse, who was the man in the black Darth Vader suit in the first "Star Wars" film, signs autographs at Star Wars Celebration IV, marking the 30th anniversary of the release of the first film in the "Star Wars saga," on May 26, 2007, in Los Angeles.Reed Saxon ~ Associated Press, file

LONDON -- Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died. He was 85.

Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.

Born in Bristol, southwest England, in 1935, Prowse was a three-time British weightlifting champion and represented England in weightlifting at the 1962 Commonwealth Games before breaking into movies with roles that emphasized his commanding size, including Frankenstein's monster in a pair of Hammer Studios horror films.

Director George Lucas saw Prowse in a small part in "A Clockwork Orange" and asked the 6-foot-6-inch actor to audition for the villainous Vader or the Wookie Chewbacca in "Star Wars."

Prowse later told the BBC he chose Darth Vader because "you always remember the bad guys."

The Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" is reflected in the mask eyeglasses of iconic baddie character Darth Vader on May 12, 2005.
The Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" is reflected in the mask eyeglasses of iconic baddie character Darth Vader on May 12, 2005.Chris Pizzello ~ Associated Press, file

Physically, Prowse was perfect for the part. Yet his lilting English West Country accent was considered less than ideal and his lines were dubbed by James Earl Jones.

Prowse donned Darth Vader's black armor and helmet for "Star Wars" (1977), "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983).

He expressed some regret that, thanks to Vader's mask, "I can walk around with complete anonymity."

"All actors crave recognition and I'd like to have some like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo," he told The Associated Press in 1980. "Fortune tends to follow fame."

Lucas said Prowse "brought a physicality to Darth Vader that was essential for the character."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Dave Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, poses during the New York Comic and Fantasy Creators Convention May 7, 1999.
Dave Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, poses during the New York Comic and Fantasy Creators Convention May 7, 1999.Lynsey Addario ~ Associated Press, file

"He made Vader leap off the page and on to the big screen, with an imposing stature and movement performance to match the intensity and undercurrent of Vader's presence," the director said in a statement on the official "Star Wars" website.

"David was up for anything and contributed to the success of what would become a memorable, tragic figure. May he rest in peace."

Prowse also worked as a trainer for other actors, helping Christopher Reeve prepare to be the Man of Steel in hit 1978 film "Superman."

Prowse was also known to a generation of British children as the Green Cross Code Man, a superhero in road safety advertisements during the 1970s and '80s.

Prowse suffered from arthritis for many years and campaigned to raise money for research into the disease. In 1999, he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to charity and road safety.

He was a regular at "Star Wars" fan events but was banned from official conventions by Lucas in 2010 after the pair fell out.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" films, tweeted Prowse was "a kind man & much more than Darth Vader." Hamill said the actor "loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP."

"Ant-Man" director Edgar Wright also paid tribute to Prowse on Twitter.

"As a kid, Dave Prowse couldn't be more famous to me; stalking along corridors as evil incarnate in the part of Darth Vader & stopping a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in street as the Green Cross Code man," he wrote. "Rest in Peace, Bristol's finest."

Prowse is survived by his wife, Norma, and their three children.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy