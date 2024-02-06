Daniel Craig to return for fifth James Bond film

NEW YORK -- Daniel Craig's 007-era will die another day.

After months of gossip and denials, Craig on Tuesday night confirmed to Stephen Colbert on the "Late Show" he indeed will return for another James Bond movie. The not-yet-titled film is due out in November 2019.

"We've just been trying to figure things out," Craig told Colbert. "I always wanted to. I needed a break."

The 49-year-old actor's stewardship of James Bond has spanned four films -- and will go for a fifth -- but it has generated enough rumors to power the kind of doomsday device Bond usually is trying to stop.

Craig's time as Bond has been distinguished. His "Skyfall" remains a high point in dollars and quality for the 55-year-old franchise. His last one, 2015's "Spectre," grossed $880 million worldwide. Most consider him a terrific Bond who has raised the bar for the franchise, and his official return was greeted warmly Wednesday.

But the Craig era, far more than its predecessors, has been characterized by a steady supply of Bond drama. Rumors and debates over who should be the next 007 have been nonstop for years, as have Craig's frequent hints about calling it quits.

In 2015, he famously said he'd rather "slash my wrists" than make another Bond movie, a comment he later explained as a kind of joke from the fatigue of completing one.