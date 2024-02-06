Dancing with Show Me Stars: Local instructors give back through dance

Dancing with Show Me Stars benefits the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, but it wouldn't happen without the support of local instructors volunteering their time to teach and train the 13 local "stars."

Rachel Cunningham, Dan Beeson and Micheal Curry are three of this year's selected dance instructors.

Cunningham said she fell in love with ballet at the age of 5. "I taught myself as much as I could until I finally convinced my parents to let me take lessons."

After gaining experience with The Aerial Swing Club of Southeast Missouri State University and Cape Ballroom, she landed with On Cue Performing Arts Studio.

Cunningham said she mainly teaches private lessons focused on country swing and ballroom styles.

Dancing With Show Me Stars contestants Layne Burner, background, and Micheal Curry pose for a portrait April 23 at the Southeast Missourian studios in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

"Dancing with the Show Me Stars has really gotten me into tango," she said, "so I'm going to be doing that more."

Cunningham said Dan Beeson with Cape Ballroom suggested she participate in the annual event -- and three years later, she still enjoys it.

This year, Cunningham is partnered with Scott Givens, manager of Southeast Healthpoint Fitness in Jackson. She said they've stuck to a schedule of practicing several times a week for nearly two hours a day.

"It's a big time commitment, and obviously I'm trying to schedule my other private lessons around that," Cunningham said.

She said the goal of the duo's choreography is to provide something "the audience could really get into, that they could really feel."

Dancing With Show Me Stars contestants Dan Beeson and Diane Duncan pose for a portrait April 26 at the Southeast Missourian studios in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

"We learned a bunch of different moves, and then we pieced them together, Cunningham said. "When we're actually out there, what we try to focus on is listening to the music."

She said if you stop paying attention to the music at any point, you're going to get distracted. Cunningham focuses on highlighting the complexity of the piece.

"It's the most nerve-wracking week of the entire year," she said.