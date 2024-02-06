All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
July 5, 2017

Czech orchestra of disabled musicians gets world attention

PRAGUE -- It's an unusual orchestra, one that has played in London, Madrid, Moscow and Jerusalem. Its next stops are New York, Washington and Chicago. The Tap Tap, created 18 years ago to give students at a renowned school for the disabled in Prague an extracurricular activity, has become a major musical operation that has drawn millions of fans, first at home and gradually abroad...

By KAREL JANICEK ~ Associated Press
Jana Augustinova, center, of the Tap Tap orchestra, prepares for a theater performance in Tabor, Czech Republic.
Jana Augustinova, center, of the Tap Tap orchestra, prepares for a theater performance in Tabor, Czech Republic.Petr David Josek ~ Associated Press

PRAGUE -- It's an unusual orchestra, one that has played in London, Madrid, Moscow and Jerusalem. Its next stops are New York, Washington and Chicago.

The Tap Tap, created 18 years ago to give students at a renowned school for the disabled in Prague an extracurricular activity, has become a major musical operation that has drawn millions of fans, first at home and gradually abroad.

You can't tell from its professional, typically rhythmic sound many of the musicians are in wheelchairs with serious disabilities. That's what its director wants.

Band leader Simon Ornest believes the disabled often aren't challenged enough, and people tend to be too solicitous of them.

"My goal from the very start was not to do it as a therapy but as a band with everything that it could involve," Ornest said. "(Those) around 18 to 20 years old are confronted in our band for the first time with a situation where we really want something from them. We insist on it."

Ornest said he had a feeling the concept was viable but has been astounded at its success.

"I wouldn't believe it would be possible to develop it as we have done. It's an elaborate system with hard work behind it, unexpectedly hard work," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said the band's strength is based on its two essential rules.

"We come on time, and we do what we promised among ourselves to do. It's a pretty good basis for any teamwork," he said.

In the beginning, The Tap Tap started with cover versions of their favorite songs. Today, it produces music of its own, with help from local musicians, and lyrics that target the world of the disabled.

"We try to sing about the people with disabilities in a sensitive but also humorous way," Ornest said.

Their recent hit, "The Bus Director" is about a bus driver who prevents a disabled man from boarding the bus with his bicycle. The song has had over 6.9 million views on YouTube -- an accomplishment for a song sung in Czech in a country of only 10 million.

"At the beginning, people were more curious about what we are, about what the disabled can perform," said Jana Augustinova, a The Tap Tap singer.

"And then (came) pity, wonder. Now, we have fans as any other band. They like our music, and they don't consider us a band of disabled kids but as a real band."

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy