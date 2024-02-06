The tides are beginning to turn within the theater department at Cape Girardeau Central High School. Junior Peighton Robinson will leave her mark within the school's history books as the first African-American female student to portray a female lead character in a student production.
Robinson portrays an older, stubborn, single, working mother Donna Sheridan in the musical "Mamma Mia!," with shows through Saturday.
Two years ago, Taliah Thompson was the first African-American female student at Cape Girardeau Central High School to portray a male lead character in the school's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," according to Cape Girardeau Central High School drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz.
"I didn't even know until yesterday when she told me," Robinson said Tuesday. "I didn't think I was."
Robinson said, "Most people are like, 'Oh, theater, isn't that for white kids?'"
But once the cynics see more people of color are involved in theater, she said, maybe it will become a trend within the school.
Robinson said the recognition will boost her performance even more.
"I already feel special, but now I feel even more special," Robinson said. "I feel like I'm actually meaning something."
Before high school, Robinson said her goal was to be known for something other than singing.
"I did it; I finally got it," she said. "I feel like that was an accomplishment."
Delacruz said she sees Robinson's role as a "steppingstone" leading to Delacruz's goal of incorporating more diversity within the school.
It's also the start of Delacruz being able to choose culturally diverse plays, offering similar, specific roles for people of color, she said.
"We're just now starting to gain traction," Delacruz said.
Aside from making a cultural impact, Robinson also has leapt out of her onstage comfort zone.
"There's this one part, in one of the songs, where I do a lean, and they have to catch me," she said. "It's kind of like a trust fall. I wouldn't even trust my mom to do that with me. It was a little bit of a fear at first."
This also is Robinson's first show requiring an onstage kiss. The experience was new at the time, she said, but after rehearsals, Robinson said she is now comfortable with the embrace.
Performing isn't new to Robinson or the rest of her family.
"My mom and my grandma, literally almost everybody in my family is musically talented in some way," she said.
Robinson's brothers play the drums; her youngest sibling is learning how to play guitar; her mother and grandmother play piano; and her great grandmother used to play piano.
Her family is made up of "all singers," she said.
She recollected "good ol' songs" growing up. Artists such as The Temptations and Smokey Robinson as a child "really moved me." Robinson addied she often sees herself as an old person.
But every time she mentions "Mamma Mia!" or thinks about it, Robinson said she gets "a tingle" in her arms.
"I can't wait to actually see people in the seats," she said.
