Since childhood, antique dealer Jeff Shrader of Jackson has been intrigued by pieces of "trench art," the brass relics created by soldiers during World War I and World War II.
Nearly 250 of the shiny, occasionally colorful relics are among the mountain of historical memorabilia he has for sale at Pastimes Antiques in downtown Cape Girardeau.
His interest in "soldier art" began early, following in the footsteps of his parents, who owned an antique shop.
"It's not necessarily just brass shell cases, which is what most people think of when they think of trench art," Shrader said Wednesday as he unpacked merchandise at his booth.
Shrader's venture began around 1997, when he found himself without a job. He had to sell his collection at the time to pay the bills, he said, and discovered selling was as much fun as buying.
He now buys and sells through his locally based business, Advance Guard Militaria. And over the past 10 years, Shrader has been featured several times on PBS' "Antiques Roadshow."
"Two of my absolute favorite things I've filmed this year were a Confederate jacket that a fellow's great-great-grandfather wore home from the war," he said. "The other was a Civil War presentation sword from a Missouri man that we filmed up in Rochester, Michigan."
The advantage of selling as opposed to collecting, Shrader said, is "you get to handle a lot more of it." A collector is limited by a budget.
"Because if it comes in, generally it stays," he said. "As a fellow who buys and sells, you buy it, you have it, you learn from it, you love it, and you pass it on."
Trench art varies from the mundane to the extraordinary, Shrader said, pointing to a colorful, embossed brass shell amid a green-beaded snake -- handmade in 1917 -- and a hand-painted helmet.
Brass relics will generally include designs incorporating flowers, birds and unit insignia, he said.
The tools required for much of the intricate designs on the trench art's brass would be fashioned by "little punches" made by soldiers, through the use of files and other similar items they had access to, Shrader said.
The shells and pieces of brass had to be heated in order to make the material soft, and then filled with a solid material.
Trench art dates to ancient times, Shrader said, and includes carved items from the Civil War, generally from camps where soldiers were stationed for long periods of time.
But trench art hit its stride during WWI, he said.
"I think part of the reason for that is the huge availability of surplus brass that's just lying everywhere in World War I," Shrader said.
He said he finds brass trench art to be visually appealing, which is why he looks for it.
"It tells part of the World War I story -- not the whole thing, but part of it," he said.
American rock band Jonas Brothers known best from their heyday in the mid-2000s is making a comeback, E! News reported.
Brothers Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, have reunited and are releasing their first single in more than five years. The track, titled "Sucker," is expected to drop at midnight.
Adored by many during the 1990s, a six-episode homecoming of "Beverly Hills 90210" is in the works, Fox announced Wednesday.
Original stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and more are slated for the return.
The 2019 Kids' Choice Awards will air March 23 on Nickelodeon.
TELEVISION
Favorite Funny TV Show
"The Big Bang Theory"
"BUNK'D"
"Fuller House"
"Henry Danger"
"Modern Family"
"Raven's Home"
Favorite TV Drama
"A Series of Unfortunate Events"
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
"The Flash"
"Riverdale"
"Stranger Things"
"The Walking Dead"
Favorite Reality Show
"America's Got Talent"
"American Idol"
"American Ninja Warrior"
"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors"
"Double Dare"
"The Voice"
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres ("Ellen's Game of Games")
Kevin Hart ("TKO: Total Knock Out")
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers ("Double Dare")
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa ("Lip Sync Battle Shorties")
Ryan Seacrest ("American Idol")
Tyra Banks ("America's Got Talent")
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel ("America's Got Talent")
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie ("American Idol")
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, ("Dancing with the Stars")
Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor ("THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM")
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton ("The Voice")
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO ("World of Dance")
Favorite Cartoon
"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks"
"The Boss Baby: Back in Business"
"The Loud House"
"Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"
"SpongeBob SquarePants"
"Teen Titans Go!"
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, "Stranger Things")
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, "The Flash")
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, "Henry Danger")
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, "The Big Bang Theory")
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, "BUNK'D")
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, "A Series of Unfortunate Events")
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, "Fuller House")
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, "The Big Bang Theory")
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, "Stranger Things")
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, "Andi Mack")
Raven-Symone (Raven Baxter, "Raven's Home")
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, "K.C. Undercover")
FILM
Favorite Movie
"Aquaman"
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Black Panther"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"The Kissing Booth"
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, "Black Panther")
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, "Skyscraper")
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, "Aquaman")
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before")
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, "Mary Poppins Returns")
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, "The Kissing Booth")
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, "Black Panther")
Rihanna (Nine Ball, "Ocean's 8")
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, "Black Panther")
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, "Aquaman")
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom")
Danai Gurira (Okoye, "Black Panther")
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, "Skyscraper")
Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, "Solo: A Star Wars Story")
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, "Creed II")
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, "Avengers: Infinity War")
Favorite Animated Movie
"The Grinch"
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
"Incredibles 2"
"Peter Rabbit"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler (Dracula, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation")
Andy Samberg (Johnny, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation")
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, "The Grinch")
Channing Tatum (Migo, "Smallfoot")
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, "Peter Rabbit")
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse")
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot (Shank, "Ralph Breaks the Internet")
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse")
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, "Teen Titans GO! to the Movies")
Selena Gomez (Mavis, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation")
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, "Smallfoot")
Zendaya (Meechee, "Smallfoot")
MUSIC:
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
"Delicate" (Taylor Swift)
"In My Blood" (Shawn Mendes)
"In My Feelings" (Drake)
"Natural" (Imagine Dragons)
"thank u, next" (Ariana Grande)
"Youngblood" (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration
"Girls Like You" (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
"Happier" (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
"I Like It" (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
"Meant to Be" (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
"No Brainer "(DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
"SICKO MODE" (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don't We
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
LEGOÂ® The Incredibles
Marvel's Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.Â™ Ultimate
Super Mario PartyÂ™
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favorite Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf
How Do You Want to Help?
Help People in Need (homes, food, care and more)
Help Schools (supplies, after-school activities, arts, gym, STEM and more)
Help the Environment (disaster relief, clean water, recycling and more)
Help Animals (pet rescue, wildlife preservation, service animals and more)
Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, emotional support, respect and more)