Since childhood, antique dealer Jeff Shrader of Jackson has been intrigued by pieces of "trench art," the brass relics created by soldiers during World War I and World War II.

Nearly 250 of the shiny, occasionally colorful relics are among the mountain of historical memorabilia he has for sale at Pastimes Antiques in downtown Cape Girardeau.

His interest in "soldier art" began early, following in the footsteps of his parents, who owned an antique shop.

"It's not necessarily just brass shell cases, which is what most people think of when they think of trench art," Shrader said Wednesday as he unpacked merchandise at his booth.

Shrader's venture began around 1997, when he found himself without a job. He had to sell his collection at the time to pay the bills, he said, and discovered selling was as much fun as buying.

Art dealer Jeff Shrader of Jackson poses for a portrait with various pieces of trench art Wednesday. Jacob Wiegand

He now buys and sells through his locally based business, Advance Guard Militaria. And over the past 10 years, Shrader has been featured several times on PBS' "Antiques Roadshow."

"Two of my absolute favorite things I've filmed this year were a Confederate jacket that a fellow's great-great-grandfather wore home from the war," he said. "The other was a Civil War presentation sword from a Missouri man that we filmed up in Rochester, Michigan."

Trench art made from artillery shells is seen Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau. Militaria art dealer Jeff Shrader, originally of Quincy, Illinois, and now Jackson, said there are 200 to 250 pieces of trench art at the antique shop. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

The advantage of selling as opposed to collecting, Shrader said, is "you get to handle a lot more of it." A collector is limited by a budget.

"Because if it comes in, generally it stays," he said. "As a fellow who buys and sells, you buy it, you have it, you learn from it, you love it, and you pass it on."

Trench art varies from the mundane to the extraordinary, Shrader said, pointing to a colorful, embossed brass shell amid a green-beaded snake -- handmade in 1917 -- and a hand-painted helmet.

Trench art made from artillery shells is seen Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau. Militaria art dealer Jeff Shrader, originally of Quincy, Illinois, and now Jackson, said there are 200 to 250 pieces of trench art at the antique shop. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Brass relics will generally include designs incorporating flowers, birds and unit insignia, he said.

The tools required for much of the intricate designs on the trench art's brass would be fashioned by "little punches" made by soldiers, through the use of files and other similar items they had access to, Shrader said.

The shells and pieces of brass had to be heated in order to make the material soft, and then filled with a solid material.

Trench art dates to ancient times, Shrader said, and includes carved items from the Civil War, generally from camps where soldiers were stationed for long periods of time.

But trench art hit its stride during WWI, he said.

Trench art made from artillery shells is seen Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau. Militaria art dealer Jeff Shrader, originally of Quincy, Illinois, and now Jackson, said there are 200 to 250 pieces of trench art at the antique shop. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

"I think part of the reason for that is the huge availability of surplus brass that's just lying everywhere in World War I," Shrader said.

He said he finds brass trench art to be visually appealing, which is why he looks for it.

"It tells part of the World War I story -- not the whole thing, but part of it," he said.

Militaria art dealer Jeff Shrader, originally of Quincy, Illinois, and now Jackson, holds a piece of trench art made from an artillery shell while speaking to the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Pastimes Antiques in Cape Girardeau. Shrader said there are 200 to 250 pieces of trench art at the antique shop. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

The boys are back

American rock band Jonas Brothers known best from their heyday in the mid-2000s is making a comeback, E! News reported.

Brothers Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, have reunited and are releasing their first single in more than five years. The track, titled "Sucker," is expected to drop at midnight.

'Beverly Hills 90210' gets the reboot

Adored by many during the 1990s, a six-episode homecoming of "Beverly Hills 90210" is in the works, Fox announced Wednesday.

Original stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and more are slated for the return.

The 2019 Kids' Choice Awards will air March 23 on Nickelodeon.

TELEVISION

Favorite Funny TV Show

"The Big Bang Theory"

"BUNK'D"

"Fuller House"

"Henry Danger"

"Modern Family"

"Raven's Home"

Favorite TV Drama

"A Series of Unfortunate Events"

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

"The Flash"

"Riverdale"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"

Favorite Reality Show

"America's Got Talent"

"American Idol"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors"

"Double Dare"

"The Voice"

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres ("Ellen's Game of Games")

Kevin Hart ("TKO: Total Knock Out")

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers ("Double Dare")

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa ("Lip Sync Battle Shorties")

Ryan Seacrest ("American Idol")

Tyra Banks ("America's Got Talent")

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel ("America's Got Talent")

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie ("American Idol")

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, ("Dancing with the Stars")

Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor ("THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM")

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton ("The Voice")

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO ("World of Dance")

Favorite Cartoon

"ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks"

"The Boss Baby: Back in Business"

"The Loud House"

"Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

"SpongeBob SquarePants"

"Teen Titans Go!"

Favorite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, "Stranger Things")

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, "The Flash")

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, "Henry Danger")

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, "The Big Bang Theory")

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, "BUNK'D")

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, "A Series of Unfortunate Events")

Favorite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, "Fuller House")

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, "The Big Bang Theory")

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, "Stranger Things")

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, "Andi Mack")

Raven-Symone (Raven Baxter, "Raven's Home")

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, "K.C. Undercover")

FILM

Favorite Movie

"Aquaman"

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Black Panther"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"The Kissing Booth"

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, "Black Panther")

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, "Avengers: Infinity War")

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, "Avengers: Infinity War")

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, "Skyscraper")

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, "Aquaman")

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before")

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, "Mary Poppins Returns")

Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, "The Kissing Booth")

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, "Black Panther")

Rihanna (Nine Ball, "Ocean's 8")

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, "Avengers: Infinity War")

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, "Avengers: Infinity War")

Favorite Superhero

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, "Black Panther")

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, "Avengers: Infinity War")

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, "Avengers: Infinity War")