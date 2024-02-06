Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni are eager for their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform "An American Hero" on Broadway in New York later this month, as part of the New York Music Festival.
"This is not something that is in our regular budget," Southeast professor of acting, directing and musical theatre Kenneth Stilson said. "This is something that you can't even say is once in every decade. This is like 'once-in-a-career' type thing for a university."
Stilson is enthusiastic about the opportunity for he, the students, faculty and alumni to share "the exact same stage as people who are Broadway professionals, off-Broadway professionals and people who have won Tony Awards."
To help fund the nearly $80,000 trip, Stilson said, "An American Hero: USO Show" fundraiser, featuring the Jerry Ford Orchestra, is scheduled Friday at the River Campus.
Stilson said the campaign is "such a generous gesture on Jerry's part, and we just cannot thank him enough."
"He's doing this as a way to help us bring these 35 students, faculty, staff and alumni from Southeast to participate in the New York Music Festival with our production of 'An American Hero,'" he said. "It's just something that is beyond generous."
The production, "An American Hero," started with a song and an idea, Stilson said, developed alongside Cody Cole, a Southeast student who wrote the lyrics and music.
The story focuses on an Irish immigrant, Thomas -- played by junior Adam Schween -- and his perception during World War II, alongside his love interest, Mary, portrayed by sophomore Jesslyn Shaw.
"We developed this together, which now has been three and a half years ago," Stilson said.
Stilson wrote the book, also known as the script, which he said was based on an idea originally developed by Cole.
"He had some music written and that's what I heard. I was like, 'Yeah, OK, kid. This is something we really need to develop,'" Stilson said.
When Cole came up with the idea, he knew he had to write the show, but couldn't easily come across a potential candidate even after "bugging everyone" he knew.
Cole said it began one day in a rehearsal and production class as he played the song for everyone, "just casting a line hoping for a response."
"Next thing I know, I get Ken saying for me to come into his office. The rest is history from there, really," Cole said.
Stilson said he and Cole are both of Irish and English decent, which translates to there being a "really intense" shared interest for the production.
He said in terms of dramatics, the fact Ireland's participation in World Ward II was so contentious, it enhances the story with that "built-in controversy" of an Irish woman's or man's support for the war.
And the chance to perform in New York hasn't necessarily set in yet for Cole.
"It all comes in waves; it's hard to understand how amazing it is at times," he said. "But, each day I come in and go into rehearsals, I'm reminded about that. I'm reminded that I'm actually kick-starting my career because I hope to do this for the rest of my life."
He said for most people, being part of a production on Broadway would probably be stress inducing, but Cole said he's "known to be a workhorse."
Cole said he is used to putting himself though "quite a lot of stuff like this."
"This stuff drives me, as opposed to slows me down," he said.
Schween, 20, portrays Thomas in "An American Hero."
"This is about Thomas O'Brian and how he and his older brother went to America," Schween said.
He said at the start of WWII, America had accepted his character Thomas and his brother "as their new home country." Schween said they felt like they owed a debt to the country, which led to them joining the war on America's side.
Schween said Thomas has a sense of confidence "that I don't have all the way, in different senses."
"Thomas is confident in his ability to do absolutely anything. He feels no fear walking into war and he's ready to give up his life for his country," Schween said. "It's a whole 'nother sense of being an American. I don't necessarily fully agree with on his stance, because he is an immigrant."
Shaw, 19, plays Thomas' love interest, Mary, in the production and said she somewhat relates to her character's personality.
"Mary is a very intelligent individual. She went to college, meets Thomas, and then she falls for him pretty fast," Shaw said. "She is also a very strong woman of the time. Because she fell for Thomas and she has a great, deep love for country, she drops out of college and starts working in a bomb factory."
Shaw labeled her character as someone who is "very charismatic, but knows her worth in life."
"She's not going to let anybody stop her," Shaw said. "Mary is very kind, but she also has an edge to her. I like to think of myself as like that."
Shaw said taking on a lead role has been a lot of pressure, but she is incredibly excited for the opportunity to travel to New York to perform.
"It's just an extraordinary opportunity for the students, but of course for the faculty and staff," Stilson said.
