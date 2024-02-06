Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast River Campus will be temporarily transformed into a "big cathedral of musical theatre" for the upcoming production of "Sister Act" from Feb. 20 to 24, according to guest set designer Matthew Buttrey.
Southeast Missouri native and Southeast graduate Buttrey -- who now lives in New York -- said all parts of the auditorium will be used and the audience "will become the congregation."
The story is set at a cathedral in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with a focus on lounge singer Delores Van Cartier disguised as a Catholic nun. The church willingly takes her in as she awaits trial within a witness protection program.
Though the production is based on the film from 1992, Buttrey said there are some artistic differences. The show is an adaptation, he said, but it's the same script used on Broadway.
"We're translating that through our talent, through our eyes, to bring the production to life," he said while pointing at his model of the stage. "There are a lot of flown elements, actually. There are like 31 scenes in the show."
Working with the beginning stages of a production is Buttrey's favorite part of the job, he said.
It starts with thoroughly reading the script several times, followed by a chat with the director for guidance on any specific concepts to implement.
Director Kenneth Stilson asked Buttrey to assist with the production, Buttrey said. Buttrey jumped at the chance.
"And plus I'm from here, my family's here, and I get to see them and visit them," Buttrey said.
Buttrey said he had finished the set's technical drawings, models and renderings in New York before sending to the River Campus before Christmas.
The words within the script are most important, Buttrey said, adding that he and others within the same profession are "architects of worlds."
"That sounds lofty, but that's what we do," he said. "We play pretend."
Buttrey reminisced to his childhood days when he would fold pieces of construction paper and stick them behind Playmobil people on box lids.
"I would take desk lamps and I would pretend that shows were happening," he said. "Ever since I was a kid, I was drawn to creating and pretending I was in these worlds."
Buttrey said it's important for each production to be unique. He believes in finding an original entry into the story. The set for the Broadway rendition was different compared to the set at the River Campus, he said.
"We actually have scenic elements hanging in the house. So when we go to the cathedral, the lights slightly come up," he explained.
For this show, Buttrey said the actors will be coming in and out of the audience and going up on stage.
Southeast student April Bassett portrays Sister Mary Patrick, whom she said was described to her as "Buddy the Elf" before rehearsals began.
"She is so trusting and happy, and she just always has joy to bring into the situation," Bassett said.
Costume for Bassett and several of the other performers include the traditional Catholic nun ensemble -- a habit, headpiece made up of a coif and wimple, a black tunic, rope and Rosary beads.
But Bassett also gets to wear bunny slippers, she said with a grin.
Madison Jackson, Southeast student, plays Mother Superior, with the sole responsibility of "taking care of the nuns," Jackson explained.
Jackson finds her role interesting, she said, because it was originally played by actress Maggie Smith in the original film.
"I am not Maggie Smith," she said. "I am 20."
Student Baylor Massey portrays Sister Mary Robert, who she describes as shy, innocent and sheltered.
Massey said she doesn't inherently relate with her character, because she doesn't picture herself being really quiet.
Alexia Buckner plays the infamous Delores Van Cartier.
"She has a lot of talent to offer and she knows there's a place for her in this long list of hall-of-fame names," Buckner said of her character. "She just wants her name to be up there with these stars."
Buckner said she resonates with the fire that Delores has inside of her heart for "constantly wanting to be at the top."
"The show has a lot of really fun numbers in it that I think people will leave humming," Massey said.
