All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
October 19, 2018

Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Singer Pat Silman 'makes things happen'

Singer-songwriter Pat Silman has been writing music since elementary school -- accumulating nearly 1,000 pieces of original compositions. "I love music," Silman said. "I sang in the chorus at school. They called it the Glee Club." She has only performed roughly 25 songs from her repertoire since she began taking part in the weekly songwriter's night at Port Cape Girardeau. Each week, Silman performs alongside local artist Bruce Zimmerman and his guitar...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Pat Silman performs Tuesday during songwriter's night at Port Cape.
Pat Silman performs Tuesday during songwriter's night at Port Cape.BEN MATTHEWS

Singer-songwriter Pat Silman has been writing music since elementary school -- accumulating nearly 1,000 pieces of original compositions.

"I love music," Silman said. "I sang in the chorus at school. They called it the Glee Club."

She has only performed roughly 25 songs from her repertoire since she began taking part in the weekly songwriter's night at Port Cape Girardeau. Each week, Silman performs alongside local artist Bruce Zimmerman and his guitar.

Silman has grown to love the people who show up to perform, she said.

"It's kind of like a little club," she said. "And I think anybody that comes in here to sing feels welcome."

Pat Silman performs Tuesday during songwriter's night at Port Cape.
Pat Silman performs Tuesday during songwriter's night at Port Cape.BEN MATTHEWS

She once had an opportunity to travel to Nashville, Tennessee and record, but "just couldn't go," she said.

"It wasn't in the cards for me," she said. "Now, I look back at that and think, 'I wonder why I didn't make that happen?'"

Silman said she now makes things happen.

Earlier on, she saw her interest in music as an obsession, Silman said, which began to leave no room for her responsibilities. But now, Silman said she sees music as therapy.

"I love to sit down and write," she said. "It's like a puzzle."

Pat Silman performs Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, during Songwriter's Night at Port Cape.
Pat Silman performs Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, during Songwriter's Night at Port Cape.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Silman was raised in Portageville, Missouri, before moving to Kennett, Missouri, and now lives in Cape Girardeau.

"There weren't many places in Kennett to go to do this type of thing," she said. "So when I came here in 2011, I had been here probably two weeks. I opened up the newspaper and there was songwriter's night."

Silman said she has been part of Stoogefest in Jackson and also has performed at Indian Hills Winery in Puxico, Missouri.

Since retiring from her 32-year career with the U.S. Postal Service, she spends most of her time caring for her parents but still finding time to write songs, poems and stories.

A lot of the songs Silman has written, she did so in 5 to 10 minutes, she said, before going back to improve and "clean them up."

People often ask her how she does it, and Silman has no explanation, she said, other than "it just comes to me."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Some songs, you just never get finished with them," Silman said, "but it's something that I just love to do."

Silman has "a lot of stuff" she has never recorded, she said, "except for singing into a mic and recording it on a cassette tape."

"I've got boxes of cassette tapes," she said.

Silman would love to go back and "fish this one out and that one out," but she hasn't had the opportunity to do that yet.

"Some people say it's country. I do a little bit of rock. Some people call my music bluegrass. It's a mixture," she said.

Out of her collection, military-themed "Wounded Warrior" has been a fan favorite.

Silman said she barely has gotten through the song on many occasions "because it makes people cry, and it really reaches people," she said.

She has performed with other local artists, but she "sticks with" Zimmerman because he is familiar with her material. Zimmerman and Silman produced a CD in 2014, she said.

"It wasn't really perfected, but we went to a studio," she said. "The album leaned toward the Postal Service. The Postal Service was kind of in trouble. ... It does so much that nobody really ever understands what all we do. It gets a bad name."

Her goal for the album was to write songs to express about the U.S. Postal Service meaning "more than what the eye can see," Silman said.

She said "it's kind of crazy" how songs still fit, no matter when they are performed.

"I had a couple that are really, really country," she said. "And I have some bluesy songs, pop and some love songs."

Silman said, "I know that most writers say this one and that one influenced; I don't really think that's the way it happened for me. I always just did it and never thought about it."

Top Radio Songs | For the week of Oct. 20

Compiled from billboard.com

  • "Girls Like You" -- Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
  • "Lie" -- NF
  • "Simple" -- Florida Georgia Line
  • "Back to You" -- Selena Gomez
  • "Delicate" -- Taylor Swift

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy