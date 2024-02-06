~Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct the name of a band and a Bible verse as a result of source errors.

Local author and blogger Sarah Geringer first started writing at the age of 10 when she received her first journal as a Christmas present. Three decades of journaling and three devotionals later, she is embarking on her first book, set to debut in 2019.

The idea of pursuing writing struck Geringer when she was in the seventh grade. Her teacher labeled her writing as "very interesting" after Geringer submitted an essay assignment, she said.

"My teachers really encouraged me, in high school and college, too," Geringer said. "In 2010, I started blogging just off and on. I have an English degree, so I've always loved to read and write. But I didn't get serious about publishing until 2016."

In 2017, she quit her job and is now I'm a full-time writer. Geringer spends her time on her own upcoming book while writing for lawyers, writing for blogs and acting as a ghostwriter.

Sarah Geringer poses for a photo at her Jackson home. BEN MATTHEWS

"I enjoy that, but what my heart is doing is writing Christian nonfiction," Geringer said.

She said working on her blog and books in the beginning was a way to "decompress, get creative and have fun."

Geringer's first book, "Christmas Peace for Busy Moms," derived from the experience of being a mother of three children, she said, especially when it's hectic during the holidays.

She said moms struggle greatly with being "the heart of the home during the Christmas season." The book encourages mothers to focus on their faith in the tough times and also offers smart and practical tips from Geringer on how to have a peaceful Christmas season for themselves and their family, Geringer explained.

"The Fruitful Life" and "The Newness Of Life" are Geringer's other two devotionals. The latter has been Geringer's most popular book, she said, and is about trusting God in times of transition, with a focus on the Bible verse Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.

"Many people are familiar with that passage because back in the 70s, The Byrds did a song on that, 'To Everything, Turn, Turn,'" she said.

Geringer describes her devotionals as a hybrid between a Bible study and a devotional. She published them on her own, she said, and is under contract with a traditional publisher for her latest book that will release into the mass market in the fall of 2019.