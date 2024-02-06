Those who have attended a 20-year high school reunion will undoubtedly relate to River City's Players' presentation of the lighthearted, adult comedy "White Lies," which opens this week.

Four ladies -- both friends and foes -- come together 20 years following their high school experience to catch up, laugh and discover how each has changed over time.

Donna St. Sauver who portrays the character Bea said she wants to challenge whoever attends, to see themselves in each of the characters.

"My character is one who is very easy to hate," she said. "But I believe there's a little bit of Bea in all of us."

Sauver said what River City Players does is different from paid acting, "this is Community Theater."

She said the focus is "community" and feels that the most important thing she and the other actors have accomplished over the last few months of rehearsals is creating that community.

"We have a group of women who have bonded. We feel like family now," Sauver said. "And that really is the heart of Community Theater."

Performers must have a passion for it, Claudette Hency said, who portrays the fuddy-duddy yet lovable character, Ruth.

Acting has to be in your gut, your soul and your heart, Hency said, "or you wouldn't do it."

"You become one with who you're playing at that very moment. I look into Bea's eyes, and there's chemistry going there," Hency said. "I can look into Judith's (Tammy Tankersley) eyes and I can look into Pam's eyes. There is communication going on."

Hency said it's a huge time commitment with attending rehearsals and practices and also learning your lines away from the theater, but "there's an excitement" to it.

"There's a journey. None of us knew one another prior to this experience, except I knew Debbie," Hency said. "So, we're all new to one another. There's a lot of trust between the women, the characters and as we develop our character."

Hency said that within each of the actors, "bits and pieces" of the same interests are shared. She said bottom-line, "we all just want to be loved and understood."

The script does include curse words, Sauver said, and conversations about sex, because it is labeled as an adult comedy.

"With the 18-plus that we advertise, that's still parents' discretion," director Debbie Barnhouse said. "Some children are 14 going on 21."