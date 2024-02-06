Justin Henry Miller has dabbled in lots of different types of art the last 20 years, he said, but the one thing he keeps going back to is oil painting.

"I find it to be so seductive," said Miller, Southeast Missouri State University associate professor and exhibitions coordinator, explaining that he still feels like he is learning about oil paint.

He credits a lot of his artwork to thesis work he completed in grad school in 2006. But he also said not unlike other artists, his childhood and adolescence experiences influence his creations.

"I wasn't exactly inundated with art," said Miller, an Illinois native. "I grew up on a horse farm and what that exposed me to was this interaction of man and science, or man and nature; very first hand."

He'd seen his dad performing inoculations and ultrasounds on horses, which triggered a fascination with seeing "metal meeting nature."

Justin Henry Miller, associate art professor at SEMO, holds an art piece he created while standing amongst other pieces in the Serena Building at Southeast Missouri State University. KASSI JACKSON

It then led Miller to begin researching themes in science, like cloning and transgenic breeding, giving him more of an insight on "closing the gap between science fiction and science fact."

"Things that our parents' generation thought was science fiction are things they have actually done," he said.

But he's also interested in all the screw-ups along the way, Miller said.

"What happens to those (mishaps)? That's kind of how I think of my paintings," he said. "I think of them as experiments gone awry, like Frankenstein."

Miller has for some time been much more interested in "the monster or the thing that doesn't quite work," he said. Which is evident.

Some things might feel like they reference something, but the connection seems very surreal, Miller said, explaining several human-like features in one of his latest colorful portrait creations.

"I typically do thumbnail sketches to get ideas generated," he said. "I probably do some of my best doodles in faculty meetings."

He uses wooden panels for the oil paintings, after sanding each one 10 to 12 times to achieve the desired smoothness, Miller said.

"I was definitely thinking about this idea of a portrait without a face. There are things I wanted to mash together to elude to this idea, made out of all these other parts," he said, explaining one of his pieces.

Miller said, "It's something that feels sort of nose-like," pointing to a blue protruding element within the painting. "For me, I like to at least have something that does feel like it's going back to something having man's hand on it."

Which is where a tattoo might come into play, he said, connecting it to man leaving his mark on his creation.

He also described his latest pieces as being similar to Mr. Potato Head, in some ways.

But painting isn't all Miller dabbles in, though.

"Another thing I do is collect vintage photos. I paint on top of them," he said, holding a 4-inch by 6-inch antique photograph -- with what resembled blue ears and a cap with tentacle-like features.

He loves adding something that has a bit of humor to each photograph, Miller said, adding that humor is indicative of all his work.