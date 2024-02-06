Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Marine makes homemade American flags

United States Marine Corps veteran and self-taught woodworker Robert E. Pinkley Jr. of St. Genevieve, Missouri, owns True Allegiance Flag Co., a one-person dream built on the passion of "giving back" in the form of handcrafted, wooden American flags.

In 2000, Pinkley -- who now lives in Southeast Missouri -- joined the Marine Corps and was stationed outside of Missouri for about 13 years. He began to experiment with ideas of having his own business, so he started his own clothing company, Defiance Clothing Co.

But once he moved back to Missouri, he said the brand lost its momentum. The needed resources once available before no longer were, Pinkley said.

Robert Pinkley holds his 200th handmade wooden flag Thursday while at his booth at Heartland Harvest Market in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

He found it very difficult to find a job, but he didn't give up.

"It took me a year to find an actual job," he said. "I have stacks of applications. I applied for 10 jobs a week."

During his newfound civilian life, Pinkley tried to be a volunteer firefighter for a little while, but that didn't work, he said.

Robert Pinkley's handmade wooden flags are seen on display and for sale in his vendor's booth at Heartland Harvest Market. kjackson@ semissourian.com

He finally obtained a new job at Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau, but Pinkley said he still felt like something was missing.

From going full-time active duty in the Marine Corps, Pinkley missed being "involved with America," and his community, he said.

"I was just trying to do anything and everything to feel like I was giving back," he said.

That's when he decided to build his first wooden flag for himself, out of a pallet.

Pinkley posted the finished prototype on social media and someone immediately asked whether he wanted to sell it, he said. So Pinkley built one after another, and it soon became a supply-and-demand domino effect.

"It took off very fast," Pinkley said. "I stopped using pallet wood and started using nice pine and oak lumber."