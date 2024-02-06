All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 21, 2018

Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Lutheran Heritage Center Christmas trees 'a real thing of love'

More than 35 Christmas trees adorn Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg, Missouri, just in time for the holidays. For 14 years, the location has displayed the ever-growing collection of trees, ranging from newest to oldest and tallest to shortest, according to Carla Jordan, Lutheran Heritage Center director...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Christmas trees on display Monday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum of the Perry County Lutheran Historical Society in Altenburg, MIssouri.
Christmas trees on display Monday at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum of the Perry County Lutheran Historical Society in Altenburg, MIssouri.KASSI JACKSON

More than 35 Christmas trees adorn Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg, Missouri, just in time for the holidays.

For 14 years, the location has displayed the ever-growing collection of trees, ranging from newest to oldest and tallest to shortest, according to Carla Jordan, Lutheran Heritage Center director.

Jordan labeled the display as "a real thing of love."

President of the Perry County Historical Society Warren Schmidt explained the trees on display are important to the history and citizens of Perry County, Missouri.

In the lobby, one tree is in each corner, representing a different part of the Nativity: "Happy Birthday Jesus Tree," "Everlasting Life Tree," "Oh, Holy Night Tree" and "Wisemen and Wisewomen Still Seek Him."

Christmas trees on display at Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum of the Perry County Lutheran Historical Society in Altenburg, Missouri.
Christmas trees on display at Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum of the Perry County Lutheran Historical Society in Altenburg, Missouri.KASSI JACKSON

Located in the museum's "Big School Gallery" stands a German feather tree Schmidt estimated to be more than 100 years old.

"It really is one of the first examples of an artificial tree," he said of the "fenced-in" goose feathered tree donated by Holly Freund and decorated by Dorothy Weinhold.

According to Jordan, many of the trees from around that time also had decorations underneath, in place of today's tree skirts.

"These fences are a very German thing to have under trees," Jordan said. "A lot of times, the beneath of the tree is decorated just as much as the tree."

The museum's Almanac-Gardening tree was donated by Ken Craft. It displays a collection of early to mid-1800's Almanacs from the Deutsch Pennsylvania area and other regions of early America.

Close by is the "Immigration Tree," ornamented with blue, paper, nautical stars displaying the names of East Perry County immigrants, according to the museum.

Schmidt said it was inspired by a huge immigration society in 1839 that was formed and traveled to Perry County.

"There originally were 700 people that came here," he said. "This tree is up every year."

And each year, Schmidt said he has to see where the Schmidt family is located on the tree.

The "Christmas Spider Tree" sits in the corner of the Big School Gallery and is an interesting shrub, set apart by the decorations provided by the students of The United Christ Lutheran School in Frohna, Missouri.

"My wife happens to be the one who goes over there and gets the idea for the tree. We're both retired teachers," he said. "We found out about this legend of spiders that come and decorate a tree that is forlorn and abandoned by a woman who couldn't afford decorations."

Within the museum's main gallery are the rest of the trees, including the "Cooper Friendship Tree," "Pioneer America Tree," "Ancestor Tree," "Let It Go Tree," Santa-themed trees and the "From Cellar to Stein" tree in the reading room.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Pioneer America tree is the only real tree part of the display and was provided by Dorothy Weinhold. It contains pieces that would've been available in nature and around the cabin in 1839.

Down the hallway is a tree displaying unnamed photographs of early settler to the region.

"I get a kick out of looking at this, because I know one of the kids in that picture is one of our docents here at the museum," Schmidt said. "She's in that photo as a kid. It's on that tree every year."

Within the back portion of the main gallery are three individually decked Santa Claus-themed trees -- one with a large Santa head as the topper.

Somewhat hidden in the museum's reading room is a tree decorated with steins and beer cans -- "From Cellar to Stein" -- proudly overlooking the research tables.

"There's only one tree in here. It's our beer tree. We call this our man cave," Schmidt said of how he and his fellow volunteer see the space.

Schmidt said the tree is part of the local culture.

"We've had this beer tree for a couple years," he said. "One year it was in the men's bathroom ... It hasn't always been well received. It's more of a guy tree."

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

All together

The cast of "Parks and Recreation" at the Peabody Awards in 2012.
The cast of "Parks and Recreation" at the Peabody Awards in 2012.Anders Krusberg ~ Peabody Awards

NBC reported Wednesday the cast of local-government comedy "Parks and Recreation" will meet with co-creator Mike Schur at the upcoming 36th annual PaleyFest LA. The event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show's launch.

"We're thrilled to be reuniting at PaleyFest. And truth be told, we were all hanging out already anyway, so carpooling will be easy," said actress Amy Poehler and Schur in a statement.

But this won't be the first time the cast has reunited since signing off in 2015 after seven seasons. Earlier this year, Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza and frequent guest Kathryn Hahn reconvened to honor "Galentine's Day," a fictitious holiday celebrated within the series.

D'OH!

According to TV Insider, in celebration of "The Simpsons" 30th year on television, a special encore of the show's first-ever episode, "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire," is scheduled Sunday on FOX.

In the 1989 Christmas special, Homer tries to earn extra Christmas money as a mall Santa, but everything he does goes wrong until Santa's Little Helper -- the family's dog -- helps him out.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy