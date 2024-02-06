Ken Murphy is no superhero, though he wears many capes.

Only the supernatural would empower someone to own and operate a comic book store, promote Cape Championship Wrestling, manage a local Starbucks and devote time to family -- all while being frontman for Cape Comic Con, one of the largest three-day events annually in Cape Girardeau.

But let's start with Cape Comic Con and Cape Championship Wrestling.

What sparked Murphy's interest in starting a comic con 14 years ago was the popularity the concept was gaining throughout the country at the time, he said.

And for the 10th anniversary of Murphy's then-business, Marvels & Legends Comics, Cape Comic Con arose.

Murphy sold the business soon after and accepted a store manager position with Starbucks in Cape Girardeau. But he was still focused on superheroes, besides having an ever-growing love for wrestling.

"Big anniversaries always play kind of an exciting part in things, whether it's relationships or businesses," Murphy said.

During Cape Comic Con's 10th year, Murphy said he met wrestling events promoter Herb Simmons from St. Louis. Murphy asked him to consider taking part in Cape Comic Con, allowing Murphy the add-on of high profile wrestling performers. Simmons obliged, he said.

Murphy said it was a great experience, which fueled his fascination of looking for something else to do alongside Cape Comic Con. He wondered what was next.

"Would it be music, would it be stand-up comedy, would it be billiards tournament? Wrestling seemed to be the perfect fit for me, as a fan," Murphy said.

Murphy thought the wrestling aspect was a great crossover with pop culture, he said. The minute that first show wrapped and the minute that Cape Comic Con wrapped, Murphy said, he had his promoter's license alongside his business partners, Jason Wells and Lee Montgomery.

Cape Championship Wrestling was ready to launch in July of that year, he said. "And now, the biggest show of the year, every year," Murphy said, is held during Cape Comic Con.

But to make it work, he had to prioritize.

Even with his family, faith and responsibilities at Starbucks all in the mix, Murphy said throughout the year, "those things are my priorities."

He sees time spent in planning and executing Cape Comic Con comparable to anybody else's part-time hobby or recreation activity.

Cape Comic Con is Murphy's comfort zone. "It's relaxing, and it's a passion," he said. "I really feel like I've created something I can be proud of and my family takes pride in it, and the community has really supported it."