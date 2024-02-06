The nearly 7-foot-tall wooden Indian sculpture that kept watch outside the Jackson Chamber of Commerce for more than a decade now stands inside the front window of the nearby Cape Girardeau County History Center, protected from the elements.

With its somber expression and crossed, weathered arms, the figure faces the direction of Trail of Tears State Park.

But this wasn't the first Native American sculpture to serve as a symbol of school spirit for the Jackson school district, whose mascot is the Indian.

The first statue -- one of two -- was carved by chainsaw sculptor and Southeast Missouri native August Birk after retiring from his family's plumbing and heating business. According to Cape Girardeau County History Center, he finished his sculpture in 2000 at a cost of $1,481.

Birk labored 65 hours carving and sanding in August 2000. His canvas was the 12-foot-tall stump of a 50-foot pin oak, which had been destroyed by pruning.

Chainsaw sculptor August Birk poses with his second wooden Indian sculpture. Southeast Missourian archive

In a February 2000 letter from the Chamber of Commerce to Birk, Joe Sherinski, then-chairman of the city beautification committee, said the project "will generate a great deal of interest in Jackson, and all of us are looking forward to it."

Birk modeled his sculpture after a drawing submitted by Meghan Thiele, a junior in 2000 at Jackson High School.

But the elements soon got the better of Birk's wooden sculpture. He told the Jackson Chamber of Commerce in 2011, after seven years of maintenance and efforts to preserve his carving, "deterioration and rot finally won."

The tree had begun to rot through its base, and cracks had developed in the wood.

Birk had tried to slow the deterioration by pouring concrete into the base, filling the cracks and reapplying water-resistant stain.

The wooden Indian sculpture, inspired by sketches by Megan Thiele and carved by sculptor August Birk, stands in the front lobby of the Cape Girardeau County History Center Tuesday in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

"I don't care how good the wood is," Birk said, "but because of moisture, condensation, heat and cold, [wooden statues] develop cracks."

Birk soon began carving a second statue, using a pine log donated by Gene Penzel. This one had a concrete and steel pedestal. His original plans had to be resized, though, to accommodate the smaller log.