The nearly 7-foot-tall wooden Indian sculpture that kept watch outside the Jackson Chamber of Commerce for more than a decade now stands inside the front window of the nearby Cape Girardeau County History Center, protected from the elements.
With its somber expression and crossed, weathered arms, the figure faces the direction of Trail of Tears State Park.
But this wasn't the first Native American sculpture to serve as a symbol of school spirit for the Jackson school district, whose mascot is the Indian.
The first statue -- one of two -- was carved by chainsaw sculptor and Southeast Missouri native August Birk after retiring from his family's plumbing and heating business. According to Cape Girardeau County History Center, he finished his sculpture in 2000 at a cost of $1,481.
Birk labored 65 hours carving and sanding in August 2000. His canvas was the 12-foot-tall stump of a 50-foot pin oak, which had been destroyed by pruning.
In a February 2000 letter from the Chamber of Commerce to Birk, Joe Sherinski, then-chairman of the city beautification committee, said the project "will generate a great deal of interest in Jackson, and all of us are looking forward to it."
Birk modeled his sculpture after a drawing submitted by Meghan Thiele, a junior in 2000 at Jackson High School.
But the elements soon got the better of Birk's wooden sculpture. He told the Jackson Chamber of Commerce in 2011, after seven years of maintenance and efforts to preserve his carving, "deterioration and rot finally won."
The tree had begun to rot through its base, and cracks had developed in the wood.
Birk had tried to slow the deterioration by pouring concrete into the base, filling the cracks and reapplying water-resistant stain.
"I don't care how good the wood is," Birk said, "but because of moisture, condensation, heat and cold, [wooden statues] develop cracks."
Birk soon began carving a second statue, using a pine log donated by Gene Penzel. This one had a concrete and steel pedestal. His original plans had to be resized, though, to accommodate the smaller log.
After 59 labor-intensive hours, in December 2007, Birk finished his second carving, which cost $1,863.
In a May 2011 letter to the chamber, Birk recalled the new carving had been "immersed and treated" to ensure a longer life.
But to make way for the roundabout at East Main and Hope streets, completed in October 2016, Birk's second sculpture was removed and kept in storage before eventually being placed on display at its current home, said Cape Girardeau County History Center director Carla Jordan. Birk's piece is on loan from the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
Birk died Sept. 28, 2016, at the age of 91. He spoke with the Southeast Missourian in January 2016.
"I don't think I've ever made one of these carvings that I wasn't nervous that I'd be able to do it," Birk said.
A CBS All Access reboot of "The Twilight Zone" premieres April 1 on the network's subscription streaming service.
According to CBS News, "Get Out" director Jordan Peele is bringing the sci-fi classic back to life as host and executive producer.
Cast members will include Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.
The 20th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, a one-hour special, will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on BET.
Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Winans, Lecrae, Hezekiah Walker, Tamia, Koryn Hawthorne and the Super Bowl Gospel NFL Players Choir are scheduled to perform.
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration began in Miami in 1999 on Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event is the first and only gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League, the network said.
