Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Haunted Hall of Horror decked with several fictitious components -- evil clowns, bloody body parts and a haunted insane asylum -- today through Halloween at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Assistant recreation division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau Kaed Horrell said the event has been hosted by the city for nearly 30 years and has expanded over time to include the basement.

Horrell said this year the haunted maze "pretty well takes up the whole building."

"We have two different tunnels in one basement," he said. "It's a good 25 minutes or so to get through the whole thing."

Horrell said there will be approximately 45 actors present during each day of the event. Nearly 5,000 people attended last year's event, Horrell said, and he expects a similar number this year.

The Haunted Hall of Horror at Arena Park in its set-up stages Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@ semissourian.com

The actors don't go through any special training for it, according to Horrell, but are informed of guidelines and expectations.

"It's not a real strenuous training," he said. "We use a wide variety of people."

Volunteers for the event are all local, Horrell said, including students from high schools, sororities and fraternities from Southeast Missouri State University and a few contracted workers.

One person is contracted to apply the actors' makeup, he said. Other than that, it's either the actors applying it themselves or some of the Parks and Recreation's full-time staff assisting.

It takes five days to set up the arena for the event, Horrell said. His crew started Monday morning and will work until 8 p.m. each day this week to complete the haunted halls by today's opening, Horrell said.