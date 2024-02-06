Memorial Day weekend sparks warmer temperatures and, for some, the need to cook outdoors. The Southeast Missourian talked with three local pit masters to find out how -- and what -- they use to jump-start the barbecue season.
Josh Browning, from Cape Girardeau
Southeast Missourian: How many years have you been cooking?
Josh: I've had the team (Summit Smokers) for six or seven years, so probably about 10 years, at least.
Southeast Missourian: Do you use wood, electric, charcoal or gas, and why?
Josh: Wood, just because you gotta have the flame and you can accent the meat with different types of wood -- hickory or mesquite, will put a little saltier taste onto your meat, and complement your meat that way. Fruitwoods like apple, cherry and peach can give you a sweet hint of the smoke. You've got to have that smoke ring; you've got to have the fire.
Southeast Missourian: Do you usually use a smoker or grill, and why?
Josh: Definitely a smoker; low and slow is the way to go. Half of it is the experience of manning the fire, keeping it going. The food it puts out, I feel like putting 12 hours into a big hunk of meat and then seeing people enjoy it is the other half of the pleasure that comes from it. Grilling is usually hot, fast, like burgers. Grilling is for steaks and burgers, in my mind, and if I can do it at a lower temp for longer, tenderness and taste come out a lot better with a smoker.
Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite cut of meat?
Josh: Rib eye. That's my go-to. It's the best steak out there.
Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite meal to prepare?
Josh: I like it all. It's ribs or pork butt. I'd say ribs, just because they are easy to make look good, and who doesn't like a good rib? And easy to eat; they've got their own handle on them.
Walter Lents, from Cape Girardeau
Southeast Missourian: How many years have you been cooking?
Walter: For the competition (Cape BBQ Fest) I've been doing that for I'd say a total of five or six years. And then last year I finally broke off into my own team. I'm a chef; I do it for a living.
Southeast Missourian: Do you use wood, electric, charcoal or gas, and why?
Walter: I primarily use the (wood) pellet smokers. In years past, I've used Green Eggs, which are the wood-fired. But as far as competitions, my preference is pellet grills.
Southeast Missourian: Do you usually use a smoker or grill, and why?
Walter: The one I primarily use is a Smokin Brothers (smoker). That's the one I've been using for the last three or four years. It works; convenience is another big factor too.
Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite cut of meat?
Walter: I'm gonna have to go with brisket. It's challenging.
Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite meal to prepare?
Walter: I'd have to say probably breakfast. Being a chef, it's quick, it's easy, to me it's fun, and it's very versatile. You can cook anything for breakfast.
Josh Pobst, from Oran, Missouri
Southeast Missourian: How many years have you been cooking?
Josh: This is our fourth year (competing), Shot in the Dark BBQ.
Southeast Missourian: Do you use wood, electric, charcoal or gas, and why?
Josh: We use lump charcoal because it's consistent; it just seems to work real well for us.
Southeast Missourian: Do you usually use a smoker or grill, and why?
Josh: Smoke. We use what's called Ugly Drum Smokers, and they just work real well for that.
Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite cut of meat?
Josh: Brisket.
Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite meal to prepare?
Josh: I love brisket, but I would say probably pulled pork (pork butt). The pork butt is just something I've grown up cooking a lot of, even before the team. ... We usually go up to St. Louis and over into Illinois and we have done competitions down in Arkansas and we have also, last year, done a double-header over by Chicago.
Diesel exhaust, danger, 'merica!
During a special two-hour, energy-infused "Monster Jump Live" Memorial Day episode on Discovery Channel at 7 p.m. Monday, Diesel Brothers front man Heavy D is set to jump a Monster Jam truck -- The BroDozer -- over a flying airplane, according to Discovery.
In front of military members and residents of the Hill Airforce Base, Heavy D will attempt the record-breaking jump that's been months in the making, alongside competitive race and aerobatic pilot, Anthony Oshinuga.
Oshinuga is one of only a few pilots in the US licensed to fly at such low elevations at fast speeds.
"This is going to be one of the most intense, high stakes moments ever shown on national television. Everything about the stunts we have planned requires 100% precision and accuracy," Heavy D said in the statement. "We are humbled to honor the men and women who risk so much every day protecting our country and look forward to making history as we perform incredible stunts in tribute to those who fight for our freedom."
Next big stars
Keep an eye on Cape Girardeau-based band, The Scatterguns. According to band member Josh Tomlin, the group advanced through recent Battle of the Bands rounds to play at Saturday's Pointfest music festival at Hollywood Amphitheater in St. Louis.
