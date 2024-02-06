Memorial Day weekend sparks warmer temperatures and, for some, the need to cook outdoors. The Southeast Missourian talked with three local pit masters to find out how -- and what -- they use to jump-start the barbecue season.

Submitted photo

Josh Browning, from Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missourian: How many years have you been cooking?

Josh: I've had the team (Summit Smokers) for six or seven years, so probably about 10 years, at least.

Southeast Missourian: Do you use wood, electric, charcoal or gas, and why?

Josh: Wood, just because you gotta have the flame and you can accent the meat with different types of wood -- hickory or mesquite, will put a little saltier taste onto your meat, and complement your meat that way. Fruitwoods like apple, cherry and peach can give you a sweet hint of the smoke. You've got to have that smoke ring; you've got to have the fire.

Southeast Missourian: Do you usually use a smoker or grill, and why?

Josh: Definitely a smoker; low and slow is the way to go. Half of it is the experience of manning the fire, keeping it going. The food it puts out, I feel like putting 12 hours into a big hunk of meat and then seeing people enjoy it is the other half of the pleasure that comes from it. Grilling is usually hot, fast, like burgers. Grilling is for steaks and burgers, in my mind, and if I can do it at a lower temp for longer, tenderness and taste come out a lot better with a smoker.

Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite cut of meat?

Josh: Rib eye. That's my go-to. It's the best steak out there.

Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite meal to prepare?

Josh: I like it all. It's ribs or pork butt. I'd say ribs, just because they are easy to make look good, and who doesn't like a good rib? And easy to eat; they've got their own handle on them.

Submitted photo

Walter Lents, from Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missourian: How many years have you been cooking?

Walter: For the competition (Cape BBQ Fest) I've been doing that for I'd say a total of five or six years. And then last year I finally broke off into my own team. I'm a chef; I do it for a living.

Southeast Missourian: Do you use wood, electric, charcoal or gas, and why?

Walter: I primarily use the (wood) pellet smokers. In years past, I've used Green Eggs, which are the wood-fired. But as far as competitions, my preference is pellet grills.

Southeast Missourian: Do you usually use a smoker or grill, and why?

Walter: The one I primarily use is a Smokin Brothers (smoker). That's the one I've been using for the last three or four years. It works; convenience is another big factor too.

Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite cut of meat?

Walter: I'm gonna have to go with brisket. It's challenging.

Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite meal to prepare?