Patented in 1926 by architect and engineer Wesley Bintz, the above-ground Harmon Field Public Swimming Pool in Chaffee, Missouri, has been attracting visitors with its aroma of summertime mixed with chlorine for nearly 80 years.

Groundbreaking for the aged, bright blue and white, 60-feet by 90-feet brick-and-concrete pool at 11988 State Highway 77 took place Oct. 18, 1938, according to records provided by the Chaffee Historical Society. Construction -- with a total cost of $31,000 -- took place over a two-year timespan and was completed by Works Progress Administration and the City of Chaffee around 1940.

"When my son was in the service, he was trying to tell guys about our pool," assistant collector for the City of Chaffee Vicky Martin said. "And they kept saying, 'Well, what do you mean it's on top of the ground?' So I finally sent pictures to them. None of the guys had ever seen one, and they were from all over the United States."

Harmon Field Public Swimming Pool held its opening day celebration June 11, 1940 -- with elephants, according to Martin.

"It was cool," she said. "I wasn't there, but I'm like, 'Oh, my god, in this small town there was an elephant?'"

Martin said the first time she swam she did not live in Chaffee, but grew up in Benton, Missouri.

"I guess I was 12 the first time I came over here. It was full that day," Martin said. "And that would've been in 1970. But my kids learned to swim there, and now my grandkids are learning to swim."

Martin said the pool celebrated its 75th anniversary around three years ago with free admission, fireworks and "all kinds of games."

"That was pretty neat. It was packed," Martin said. "It's amazing how many calls I get at city hall for people wanting information so they can take their grandchildren to something historical they have never seen. Or maybe people who grew up here and want to know if it's still open."

According to records and Martin, the property was obtained by the City of Chaffee as a gift in 1925 from William Harmon and his wife, Katherine, through the Harmon Foundation.

The original "bathing pool" patent application was initially filed by Bintz on June 14, 1923, and stated he was a citizen of the United States, residing at Lansing, county of Ingham, State of Michigan. At the time, Bintz was at the verge of inventing a "certain new and useful improvements in bathing pools."

Bintz's goals, according to the 1923 document, were to provide an improved bathing pool that may be readily constructed on a hillside or on irregular ground with a small amount of excavation; to provide lockers, dressing rooms, showers, toilets, all readily accessible to the pool; to provide an improved desired space for dressing rooms, lockers, showers to utilize a maximum of the ground area covered by the structure.

Missouri State Historic Preservation eligibility assessment records indicate the Harmon Foundation in New York provided funding for the property, with resources also donated by "several organization and individuals."

Chaffee Historical Society president Ronnie Eichhorn said the pool isn't a money-making project, but "something for the community."

Martin agreed, saying it was the main reason why the Harmon Foundation donated the money.

Martin said there were previous talks of placing the pool on a historical list, because of the fear of it being torn down.