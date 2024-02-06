Brian Dalton, 32, received his first guitar for Christmas at the age of 13 and has been hooked on riffs ever since.

Dalton of Chaffee, Missouri, said he has been fascinated by the music scene since a young age. His mother's side of the family is musically inclined, he explained, which led to his interest in rock at an early age.

He remembers as a teenager taking his new guitar and Metallica CD to Shivelbine's Music in Cape Girardeau, and then walking out after realizing the complexity of learning the necessary chords.

"So I put it down for a year," Dalton said, "then taught myself by ear."

Dalton said he can pick out and write melodies on piano, but considers chords "basically tools to write music." He comes up with skeleton riffs and melodies in his head, he said, and then takes them to the studio to work with a producer.

"We go through everything. I tell him what I have in mind, and we build what it sounds like to me and we go from there," Dalton said.

At the end of 2014, he released his first EP "The Fall," which was heavily influenced by bands he grew up with, Dalton said.

Dalton grew up listening to bands such as Metallica, he said, but then it evolved into Three Days Grace, Breaking Benjamin and Red -- that's how he learned to do the "raspy, scream-sing."

"I would basically just scream my lungs out to Three Days Grace until I couldn't talk," Dalton said.

The first six songs Dalton released were homage to the music he grew up with, he said, and helped to influence the whole "rock thing."

Since then, Dalton said his music taste has branched out, including more "electronic-type stuff, not necessarily EDM, but just the euphoric-type."

Dalton explained he doesn't feel like there has been a good blend of rock with that style.

"I feel like when you introduce rock into that, you get mostly the angst of rock that overshadows any kind of positive vibe that comes with the electronic feel," he said.

Dalton's current project includes three new songs incorporating an idea, he said, involving blending an uplifting and a distorted guitar sound.

He strives to create something "I haven't really heard before," by bringing two genres together that he loves, in an effort to "do it differently."